Olympic Closing Ceremony Time 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Performers

And just like that, the Tokyo Olympics draw to a close.

It's been a wild ride, as the Olympics opened amid a pandemic and went on to showcase the memorable moments and triumphs only sports can provide.

From the Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz winning the nation's first Olympic gold medal to Allyson Felix earning her 10th medal to become the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympics history, the Tokyo Olympics have conjured individual distinction and national pride.

Now, a little more than two weeks after competition began, it's time to focus on the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Games.

Below you will find all the information you need to tune in, as well as what to watch for when you do.

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Date: Sunday, August 8

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Given the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the East Coast of the U.S., the closing ceremony, like the opening ceremony, will air very early in the morning stateside. It will follow the men's water polo final, which is the final gold-medal event of the Tokyo Games.

Like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony will air live and then be repeated later in the day. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will host live coverage on Peacock, while Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host NBC's prime-time coverage in the rebroadcast.

The opening ceremony is best known for the Parade of Nations, the artistic program, the release of doves and the lighting of the Olympic torch.

In the closing ceremony, there will once again be flag-bearers; while WNBA star Sue Bird and MLB player Eddy Alvarez handled those duties in the opening ceremony, Team USA athletes selected women's javelin thrower Kara Winger for the honor to close out the Games.

Winger announced on Instagram that these will be her last Games. "There's an odd peace around knowing I'll never be an Olympic finalist," she wrote. "I don't have unfinished business here anymore. If I am just meant to support the amazing teammates around me, I accept that."

At Japan National Stadium on Sunday, as with the opening ceremony, there will once again be no fans in attendance.

We don't know much about the artistic program or the performers for the closing ceremony, but the opening ceremony featured multiple remote or recorded elements given the continued spread of COVID-19 and Japan's state of emergency. Dwayne Johnson will introduce the athletes set to compete in the Paralympics, which kick off August 24.

This time around, there will be fewer athletes in attendance in the closing ceremony. Part of these Games' coronavirus protocols stated that athletes must depart Tokyo within 48 hours of the conclusion of their events.

The most important part of the closing ceremony is handing over the torch to the next host of the Games. On Sunday, the Olympic flag will be lowered, and Tokyo will pass it on to Paris for the 2024 Games.