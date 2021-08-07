UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

UFC 265 comes to Houston, Texas, with an interim heavyweight championship fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane serving as the headliner.

While the MMA world waits for a potential fight between current champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, the organization has decided to crown an interim champion. A Houston-native in Lewis and a surging star who used to be an Ngnannou sparring partner in Gane makes for an intriguing anchor to the card.

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena was supposed to serve as the co-main event, but it was scrapped after a positive COVID-19 test for Nunes. Still, the main event will be supported by an important bantamweight clash between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz.

Looking across the odds for the rest of the main card bouts, it figures to be a night that delivers several quality fights. Here's an overview of what you'll see and predictions for the biggest fights on the card.