1 Free Agent Every NBA Team Can Still Sign

0 of 30

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the most part, the NBA's 2021 free-agency frenzy that started on August 2 is over. Most of the significant deals that were agreed upon were reported within the first few days. Generally speaking, we know what all 30 teams will look like on this season's opening night.

Of course, a trade of Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal or some other star would shake things up, but let's operate under the assumption that such deals aren't imminent.

Now, teams are set to work on the margins. Minimum contracts, cap exceptions and training camp deals for 14th or 15th men will make up the bulk of the signings you'll see over the coming weeks. Nailing those moves can make a world of difference, though.

In August 2018, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Pat Connaughton to a two-year, $3.4 million deal. He played well enough to secure another contract in 2020. And by 2021, he was a crucial contributor to the Bucks' Finals run, making 2.5 threes per game and shooting 44.1 percent from three against the Phoenix Suns.

Stories like that may be the outliers for players signed at this point of free agency, but they're possible. And now is the time for teams to take swings.

Some teams can still sign players for more than the minimum. HoopsHype's Yossi Gozlan provides a handy chart on the remaining spending power around the league. Even still, most of the players below would be signed for relatively low numbers.

Lastly, each player was only allowed to appear once.