NFL Training-Camp Buzz Roundup: Josh Allen Gets His Bag, Resets QB Market

David Dermer/Associated Press

For years, Jadeveon Clowney had to hear about his lack of sack production. He endured multiple injuries. He bounced from team to team. His lone year with the Tennessee Titans became a lost 2020 season. The 2014 first overall pick never seemed to realize his full potential despite oozing upside.

Cleveland just may be the perfect landing spot to see a fully realized Clowney.

The Browns already feature one of the game's best defenders. In fact, those within the league rank Myles Garrett as the NFL's best edge-rusher, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Last year, Clowney was reportedly hesitant to sign with the Browns, but the 28-year-old defensive end explained why he's ready to take off this season alongside Garrett and defensive tackle Malik Jackson, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

“I always say you have to have someone opposite you to be great, but I also think the last couple years, you have to have someone beside you to be great. The D tackles are a big presence. You can have guys run the circle, but if you don't have that middle pressure, you aren’t going to do anything. He’s going to step up and make the pass, anyway. It’s not just about me and Myles. It’s about the guys in the middle to bring that pressure every day like Malik Jackson."

The talent between Clowney and Garrett is something special. The two also struck up a friendship and have played well off each another.

"When I got to talk to him, it was like we were just cool automatically," Clowney said. "It wasn't anything crazy. It was just a relationship that we were just building. It was like: 'What is up, brother? Let's get this thing going.'"

If Clowney can't succeed in Cleveland, where he's not the primary edge threat and is surrounded by other talents, it's unlikely he will become the player everyone envisioned when he came out of South Carolina.