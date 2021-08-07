Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 16 in Tokyo

0 of 5

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The past three weeks have brought a constant stream of exciting games, but the Tokyo Olympics conclude on Day 16.

Seventeen gold medals will be awarded on the final day of action. Most notably for Team USA, two women's teams are aiming for the top of the podium. Basketball takes on Japan, and volleyball meets Brazil.

Additionally, the Closing Ceremony is slated for Sunday morning with a prime-time replay in the evening.

Sleep schedules will soon return to a typical pattern, but we're staying up late one final time. Day 16's events run from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone, so all start times listed are ET.

This is your guide to Day 16 at the Tokyo Olympics.