Fantasy Football 2021: PPR Rankings Cheatsheet and Expert Reaction

If you are holding onto the top pick in your fantasy draft, you absolutely should select Carolina's Christian McCaffrey.

He may have missed 13 games in 2020 due to injury but he still averaged 24.5 fantasy points in the games he did play, according to Fantasy Data. He is the centerpiece of the Panthers' offense. As he goes, it will go.

The one question surrounding his fantasy effectiveness this year, discounting the potential for injury that exists for every player, every year, is his role in the passing game.

Fantasy expert Chris Towers of CBS Sports wrote, "If there's one way McCaffrey's season could go wrong, maybe his role in the passing game won't be quite as robust as what it has been in the past -- he was on pace for 101 targets in his three games in 2020, but 10 of them came in one game, and he and Mike Davis combined for just 89 in 15 games."

The 89 receptions split between McCaffrey and Davis is a far cry from the 124 and 143 the star running back had by himself in 2018 and 19, respectively, and may be an indicator that head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady may not lean on RBs in the passing game the way the previous regime did.

Even then, McCaffrey is an explosive back who is a threat to take every pass he does receive to the house. Add those to his elite rushing ability and there's no reason to believe McCaffrey will not flourish a year removed from a frustrating, injury-plagued season.