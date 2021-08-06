Fantasy Football 2021: Rankings for Top Sleeper and Bust Candidates

0 of 4

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

If the order has been set for your league's fantasy football draft, you probably already know who you're looking to take with your first pick. And you may have potential targets for the next few rounds as well.

But fantasy drafts can take unexpected turns in the second half as managers look to find possible sleepers who could potentially be difference-makers during the upcoming season. Everybody ranks players differently, so one person's sleeper could be a bust candidate for another.

Regardless, the later rounds of a fantasy football draft can be crucial to determining success, considering it's always important to have depth for when inevitable injuries and underperformances occur.

Here's a look at some potential sleeper and bust candidates heading into the 2021 season. (All average draft positions are courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.)