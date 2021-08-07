NFL Teams Ready to Take a Huge Leap in 2021

1 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

After drawing out the Dan Quinn era for far too long, the Atlanta Falcons have smartly reset with offensive guru Arthur Smith, who arrives from the Tennessee Titans, as head coach.

Smith will get to go from Ryan Tannehill to veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who still threw for 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 65 percent completion rate last year on a four-win team that coughed up 40-plus sacks.

And while star wideout Julio Jones is gone, No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts is the highest-drafted tight end ever, and last year's leading receiver, Calvin Ridley, returns after 90 catches, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. Running back Mike Davis seems an upgrade over Todd Gurley from a year ago, too, after he saw 70 targets in Carolina last year, catching 59 of them.

These Falcons may not have moved the needle a ton along the offensive line or on defense, but a shift in coaching approach can go a long way, especially with a player like Ryan under center. While winning only four games last year, Atlanta lost seven contests by a mere five points or fewer.

In an NFC South without Drew Brees in New Orleans and Carolina starting over under center with Sam Darnold, the Falcons are quietly positioned to undergo a major swing.