Fantasy Football 2021: Players Who Should Be Getting Drafted Earlier

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The cost of fantasy rookies is often inflated by the shiny-new-object tax. It's essentially an increased rate on upside, though it's functionally more of a premium on the unknown.

But at this ADP, fantasy managers are selling Travis Etienne short. He's a dynamic playmaker with soft hands, elite burst and all kinds of wiggle. He scored an absurd 78 touchdowns across four seasons at Clemson, which might be the best encapsulation of the electricity he can provide.

Oh, and remember who he worked alongside with the Tigers? Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback Jacksonville just selected first overall. The Jaguars then invested the No. 25 pick in Etienne, which is a significant cost at the position—unless you plan to use that player early and often.

Jacksonville got a really good season out of James Robinson in 2020, but it drafted Etienne for a reason. Even if he's splitting touches with Robinson, he has the talent to outperform his fantasy cost.