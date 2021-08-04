Dan Hardy Discusses Leaving UFC, His Next Move and Conor McGregor's Future

1 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

It should come as no surprise that Dan Hardy, who grew up listening to amp-rattling, antiestablishment punk and hardcore bands, has no reservations about speaking his mind.

That's just what he did during a 2020 fight between Francisco Trinaldo and Jai Herbert. Hardy took issue when referee Herb Dean allowed a dazed Herbert to absorb a meteor shower of brutal and unnecessary strikes rather than end the contest.

"Stop the fight!" the former fighter could be heard yelling from cageside.

In the moments after the fight, Hardy and Dean were filmed arguing from either side of the commentary desk.

"I can see why the UFC would picture me as being a bit problematic, because I do say what I think," Hardy explained. "I know that the UFC weren't happy about that circumstance, about me speaking out on a UFC broadcast, but I still feel like that's misunderstood. People still think I took my headset off and slammed it on the desk and walked over to the Octagon door and waited for [Dean] to come out. It's actually the other way around. He came out of the Octagon and came straight over to my desk while I was trying to get ready for an interview with Trinaldo."

Not long after that confrontation with Dean, Hardy was involved in an argument with a member of the UFC staff.

His exit from the promotion came shortly thereafter.

In hindsight, Hardy acknowledges that his interactions with Dean and the UFC employee could have been handled differently, but he's also adamant that he was misrepresented throughout.

"The method in which the UFC parted ways with me has been very vindictive," Hardy said, noting that the promotion revoked press credentials from some of his staff. "I think the whole thing's been misunderstood, I think some falsehoods have been told, and I don't think the people in the top positions have got the right information.

"I don't think an actual investigation has really, fully taken place," he continued. "There were people there. They could have spoken to all of them and I know they haven't. That's frustrating, because that means it's my word against somebody else's."

No longer with the UFC, and therefore no longer worried about jeopardizing his job, Hardy admits that the promotion—and really the entire sport of MMA—needs a bit of an overhaul, particularly when it comes to officiating and fighter pay.

"Some guys are doing a great job with this class action lawsuit that's going on against the UFC at the moment, but we're still swimming uphill," Hardy said. "I mean, poor Cheyanne Buys last weekend. After her fight, she was talking about how she was in a massive amount of debt coming into the fight, and the $50,000 bonus was going to put her in credit.

"Millions of millions and millions are being earned [by the UFC] and these fighters are sitting there talking about these things with a cryptocurrency logo on one side of their [fight kits] and a Venum logo on the other side, and they're getting pennies off the back of this.

"I do hope some of these things change. The focus has got to be the fighters: the health of the fighters, the security of the fighters during their career and going into the future when they retire."