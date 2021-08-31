WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 31

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Following an engaging NXT TakeOver, WWE NXT has attempted to reshape its future with a series of huge matches. The August 31 edition of NXT promised much for fans of the black-and-gold brand.

Johnny Gargano would face LA Knight in a first-time-ever match-up following an altercation in William Regal's office. Knight is on a mission to prove himself as a contender to the NXT Championship, starting with a former champion.

In the ongoing feud of Pete Dunne's group against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, The Blackheart stepped up to fight Ridge Holland. The former rugby player has dominated the competition to date, but Ciampa is another level of danger to his undefeated run.

NXT champion Samoa Joe and NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov both were set to speak on their recent title wins as well as the next challengers to their gold.

Other matches promised for the night included: Kyle O'Reilly vs. Duke Hudson, Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro, Sarray vs. Mandy Rose and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea.

This night was built on the back of great talent, allowing NXT's best to shine while continuing to build fresh opponents.