WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 10

Credit: WWE.com

Much has happened on the outside looking in at NXT, and the August 10 edition of the black-and-gold brand needed to answer.

One of NXT's biggest feuds is reaching its physical conclusion. William Regal was set to facilitate a face-to-face encounter between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. NXT also promised a special look at the feud of Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe.

The NXT Breakout Tournament continued to roll forward with a can't-miss clash between Odyssey Jones and Trey Baxter. With his massive size advantage, Jones was walking with an advantage, but Baxter had already managed to topple one larger man with his incredible innovative offense.

Sarray has demanded the absolute best, and this week. she would get the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Champion Dakota Kai. Raquel Gonzalez had promised to break her silence on the attack of Kai and was certain to be watching closely.

In anticipation of his first NXT TakeOver match, Ilja Dragunov was set to appear on NXT for the first time. No one knew what the unorthodox performer would do.

This week's NXT was building toward a massive NXT TakeOver as well as reeling from a variety of major releases. No one truly knew what to expect.