Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 10

With lots of track and field and gymnastics events making it so plenty of medals were on the line, the medal count standings after Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics got shaken up from Day 9.

The usual nations remained at the top; China's total gold medal tally increased from 24 to 29 and from 51 to 62 medals overall, while the U.S. added two gold medals and give overall medals to its total from the day before.

The bottom three spots in the standings, however, shifted. Germany, which wasn't even in the top 10 after Day 9, shot up the rankings with its six gold and 23 overall medals. Italy, on the other hand, fell out of the top 10 entirely. The Republic of Korea moved down one spot to No. 9 with six gold medals and 19 overall, and the Netherlands, by only earning one additional gold medal, barely hangs on to top-10 status.

China's big boost came largely from gymnastics, where Yang Liu and Hao You took gold and silver, respectively, in the men's rings final, and from weightlifting, where Zhouyu Wang and Wenwen Li took gold in the women's 87kg group A and women's +87kg group B finals, respectively. China also earned another gold medal in the women's team sprint finals.

The U.S. only earned two additional medals on Day 10, but they were big ones. Jade Carey won the gymnastics women's floor exercise final, and Valarie Allman took gold in the women's discus throw final.

Let's take a look at the top 10 medal standings after Day 10 and then break down some of the big storylines from the day. Note that the ROC, the Russian Olympic Committee, is the name Russian athletes must compete under as part of the country's sanctions for its doping program.

Tokyo Olympic Medal Standings Following Day 10

1. China: 29 gold, 62 overall

2. United States: 22 gold, 64 overall

3. Japan: 17 gold, 33 overall

4. Australia: 14 gold, 33 overall

5. ROC: 12 gold, 50 overall

6. Great Britain: 11 gold, 35 overall

7. France: 6 gold, 23 overall

8. Germany: 6 gold, 23 overall

9. Republic of Korea: 6 gold, 19 overall

10. Netherlands: 5 gold, 18 overall

Complete standings are available at Olympics.com

Jade Carey Triumphs in Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final

It wasn't the best start to the Tokyo Games for 21-year-old Jade Carey.

Competing as an individual rather than as part of the U.S. women's team (which sent four athletes to the Games), Carey had opportunities to earn a medal in the vault and floor exercise finals, as well as in the individual all-around after Simone Biles withdrew.

Carey finished in eighth place out of 24 in the individual all-around and finished just off the podium in the vault final.

In Monday's floor routine, however, Carey's confidence returned and then some. She looked comfortable throughout her entire routine and didn't even need her triple-double layout to earn a score of 14.366, good enough for first place. None of the six gymnasts who followed her could beat it.

Because Carey's father is her coach, she was one of the few athletes in Tokyo to have family at the Games, making her triumphant moment even sweeter.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Earns Puerto Rico's First Gold Medal in Athletics and Second Ever

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The women's 100-meter hurdles—really, track and field as a whole—saw its first ever athlete from Puerto Rico claim gold, as Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sprinted her way to history Monday.

"It means a lot to represent such a small country," Camacho-Quinn said after her event, wrapped in the Puerto Rican flag. "This is giving younger kids hope."

Camacho-Quinn, who is the sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn, was born in South Carolina and could likely qualify to compete for the U.S., if she wanted. But she honored her Puerto Rican roots in the 2016 Olympics, where she failed to medal after tripping.

The only other athlete to earn a medal of any color for Puerto Rico was Monica Puig in women's singles tennis in 2016.

Kendra Harrison of the U.S. finished second in the event. Megan Tapper, with her bronze medal, became the first-ever Jamaican to medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles.

Japan Beats U.S. With Walk-Off Hit in Quarterfinals

The U.S. suffered an extra-inning loss in the quarterfinals to Japan on Day 10, greatly increasing the difficulty of its chances to earn a medal in baseball during these Games.

In the ninth inning, Yuki Yanagita tied things up 6-6 with an RBI grounder off former Miami Marlins reliever Scott McGough. In the 10th inning, Takuya Kai's single sealed the deal for Japan 7-6.

With the loss, the U.S. is now in the double-elimination second round and must beat the winner of the elimination game between the Dominican Republic and either Japan or South Korea. The final is this weekend.

Baseball and softball have not been part of the Games for 13 years, since the 2008 Beijing Games. South Korea won gold that year. The United States has only won three total medals in baseball: gold at the Sydney 2000 Games and bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and 1996 Atlanta Games.