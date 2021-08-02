Fantasy Football 2021: Sleeper Running Backs to Target in Late Rounds

0 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Running back is a make-or-break position for fantasy football players.

If the stars you select in fantasy football drafts fail to live up to expectations or get injured, you could be in a difficult spot.

To avoid any let down at the position, you have to find some sleeper prospects at running back in the late rounds of fantasy drafts in August and early September.

Since most teams have two-back systems, some of the best sleeper plays are ones that split production with fantasy draft picks from the first three rounds.

The latest influx of rookies should provide fantasy depth as well. Pittsburgh's Najee Harris will receive the bump into the first few rounds, but a majority of the first-year running backs will be around in the late rounds.

With that in mind, you have to find the right player that may not make an impact in Week 1, but could be the hot waiver-wire selection at some point in the first half of the season.

Javonte Williams and Michael Carter are among the rookie candidates that could make an impact on their first NFL teams.