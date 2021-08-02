Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 10 Highlights

2 of 9

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Heading into Tokyo, Cuba had won just two Olympic medals (in either gender) in long jump history: Ivan Pedroso took gold in the men's long jump in 2000 and Ibrahim Camejo got a bronze in the men's long jump in 2008.

But in Juan Miguel Echevarria and Maykel Masso, Cuba was the only nation with multiple jumpers in the men's final, each of whom was a legitimate threat for gold.

Masso concluded the first round of the finals with the longest jump of 8.21 meters. His country-mate was the only jumper to do better within the first five rounds, as Echevarria went 8.41 meters on his third jump.

Unfortunately, both guys were injured during the finals. Masso could only produce two jumps before suffering an apparent right quadriceps injury. Echevarria injured a hamstring on his fourth jump and was unable to complete his fifth or sixth.

Until the very last jump of the finals, it wasn't a problem. Echevarria was in gold-medal position and Masso was in line for the silver when Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou began his approach. He had successful jumps of 8.11, 8.10 and 8.15 meters within his first five attempts, but he exploded for 8.41 on his final jump, tying Echevarria for the longest.

At that point, the tiebreaker went to second-longest jump, where Tentoglou bested Echevarria by an 8.15 to 8.09 margin. Despite the hamstring injury, the Cuban long jumper attempted a final jump, knowing he "only" needed an 8.16 to get the gold medal. However, he pulled up halfway through his run before punching the ground at the takeoff point in pain/frustration.

The injuries leave Cuba wondering what might have been, but it still doubled its Olympic long jump medal count from two to four.

And in winning the gold, Tentoglou became the first athlete from Greece to ever medal in the long jump.

Slightly off the podium, Team USA's JuVaughn Harrison—who finished seventh in the men's high jump Sunday—placed fifth with a best jump of 8.15 meters. While he wasn't able to finish top three in either event, what a feat of athleticism to rank top seven in the world in both disciplines.