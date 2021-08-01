Overwatch League 2021 Week 16: Philadelphia Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money

Blizzard Entertainment

After a brief hiatus following the Summer Showdown, the Overwatch League is now hurtling toward the Countdown Cup and postseason. One team making an impressive late-season push? The Philadelphia Fusion.

While Philadelphia hasn't made much of a splash in any of the season tournaments thus far, the team still sits in the East region's top three. This weekend, the Fusion proved that ranking is deserved—outdueling two of the league's strongest teams.

With flex DPS EQO back in time for Pharah's buffs, Philadelphia comfortably took down the Shanghai Dragons and Hangzhou Spark.

Friday, July 30

Dallas Fuel 2-3 Paris Eternal

Houston Outlaws 3-0 Washington Justice

Saturday, July 31

Hangzhou Spark 2-3 Seoul Dynasty

New York Excelsior 3-0 Los Angeles Valiant

Philadelphia Fusion 3-0 Shanghai Dragons

Boston Uprising 3-1 Paris Eternal

Atlanta Reign 3-2 Los Angeles Gladiators

Dallas Fuel 3-2 San Francisco Shock

Sunday, August 1

Seoul Dynasty 3-0 Los Angeles Valiant

Shanghai Dragons 2-3 New York Excelsior

Hangzhou Spark 1-3 Philadelphia Fusion

Atlanta Reign 3-0 Houston Outlaws

San Francisco Shock 3-1 Boston Uprising

Los Angeles Gladiators 3-0 Washington Justice

The Dragons are widely considered the best team in the OWL. They've won the past two tournaments and lounge atop the East with big wallets and an intimidating presence. But the Fusion didn't just beat them this weekend, they did so in a quick sweep.

And it should be no surprise that Pharah's return to the meta played a pivotal role. EQO has long been considered one of the league's premier aerial technicians and that was self-evident as he dominated the skies, quickly eliminating WhoRU and LeeJaeGon's flying heroes.

Landing those rockets is no small feat, but love has to be given to Philadelphia's bigger heroes as well. Facing the Spark, flex tank HOTBA was a one-man demolition crew as Zarya.

The self-gas was well-deserved for Philly's versatile player, as he posted a ludicrous 84 kills and 31,877 damage as the Russian weightlifter.

Ultimately, the Fusion were able to go 6-1 on maps in a weekend against two of their region's strongest foes. That's the kind of momentum fans will need to keep an eye on as OWL 2021 heads toward the $225,000 Countdown Cup and $3.2 million postseason.