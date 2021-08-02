4 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 28

0 of 4

Handout/Getty Images

Even at its best, UFC on ESPN 28 never looked like a great card on paper. By the time it had been whittled down to just nine fights by a series of last-minute shake-ups, it was the kind of card many fans probably chose to skip altogether.

That being said, those who opted to tune in were treated to a pretty memorable night. What the card lacked in big names, it made up for in action, with a number of impressive performances and upsets.

In the main event—the only bout on the card involving ranked fighters—No. 11-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland picked up, arguably, the biggest win of his career, outboxing former training partner Uriah Hall, the division's No. 8 contender, to a lopsided unanimous-decision win.

In the co-main event, Contender Series product Cheyanne Buys scored her first UFC win, walloping Gloria de Paula to a first-round TKO victory.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed big wins from the likes of Jared Gooden, Melsik Baghdasaryan, Jason Witt, and Jinh Yu Frey.

As always, one of the biggest talking points in the wake of the event will be the next moves for its biggest stars. Without further ado, here are a few fights we're hoping to see when the dust settles.