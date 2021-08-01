Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 9

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Team USA added more gold to its Tokyo Olympics haul, bringing their overall count to 59 (and counting) following the ninth day of competition.

That total is good enough for the overall lead but America still trails China by four gold medals, despite adding to its total in swimming and golf.

Inspirational and emotional performances by female athletes MyKayla Skinner and Yulimar Rohjas, and a historic showing by American golfer Xander Schauffele, dominated Sunday's highlights.

Tokyo Olympic Medal Standings Following Day 9

China: 24 gold, 51 overall United States: 20 gold, 59 overall Japan: 17 gold, 31 overall Australia: 14 gold, 31 overall ROC: 12 gold, 44 overall Great Britain: 10 gold, 32 overall France: 5 gold, 21 overall Republic of Korea: 5 gold, 17 overall Italy: 4 gold, 27 overall Netherlands: 4 gold, 17 overall

Complete standings are available at Olympics.com

MyKayla Skinner Medals as Olympic Career Concludes

Less than a week after failing to qualify for any finals event, MyKayla Skinner put on her competition unitard one last time, replacing Simone Biles in the vault finals. She made the most of the opportunity, taking home the silver medal.

Ready to head home after the disappointment of July 25, she stepped in to replace Biles in Sunday's competition and now leaves Tokyo with an elusive medal.

An alternate in 2016, she watched from the stands while her teammates celebrated gold. When she was deemed ineligible to compete due both to Olympic rules and the fact that Biles and Jade Carey had qualified ahead of her, it appeared as though her career on the international stage would end not with a bang, but a whimper.

She stuck around, though, and trained with Biles. When the, arguably, greatest gymnast of all time pulled out of the vault finals, she stepped in. Now, she is an Olympic medalist.

"I think it’s so cool to show that age is just a number, and that anything is possible if you work hard and dream for it," Skinner told the Associated Press in reference to her age (24) and the resiliency she showed throughout her run.

Now, it's time for Skinner to look toward life beyond competing. "It’s time for me to move on with life. I’m ready."

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade earned the gold medal in the event while Yeo Seojeong of South Korea earned the bronze.

American Suni Lee added to the gymnastic team's Olympic medal count with a bronze in the uneven bars.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas Obliterates Triple Jump Record

Olympic history was made Sunday as Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record in the triple jump at 15.76m. The previous record, 15.50m set by Ukraine's Inessa Yavets, stood for 26 years.

It was not particularly close.

Rojas is the first Venezuelan woman to capture Olympic gold, magnifying the accomplishment. Hers is only the fourth gold medal in Venezuelan Olympic history.

"When I woke up this morning, I already knew today was going to be a good day," she said after the historic moment (h/t ESPN). "I knew. I already knew. I knew from the run. I knew I couldn't miss that one. I knew it was right there. I didn't even have to look. My head, my heart, my body."

Rojas was no stranger to international competition entering the games. She was a silver medalist in the 2016 games and won consecutive world championships. Now, she leaves Tokyo the undisputed best triple jumper and Olympic gold medalist.

Xander Schauffele Earns First American Gold in Golf Since 1904

For the first time in 117 years, America has a gold medal in golf after Xander Schauffele sank two critical putts to earn him victory.

Not because American golf has been lackluster for that period of time but, rather, because the competition disappeared from the games after the 1904 games and did not return until 2016 in Rio.

Schauffele spent his professional career chasing a major, only for them to repeatedly elude him.

More satisfying than a green jacket or trophy was the medal, which not only reflects his dedication to the game but also serves as a tribute to his father, who chased a medal but saw his career cut short by an accident that cost him an eye.

"And with my dad, he dedicated a big chunk of his life for quite some time to obtaining a medal, and that was taken away from him. ... It was more than just golf for me. And I’m just really, really happy and fortunate to be sitting here," he said after his monumental win, per AP.

Schauffele earned the medal despite a crowded field in which nine players still had a shot at the prize on the 18th hole.