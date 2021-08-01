Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early Events

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The United States boosted its overall medal total at the Tokyo Olympics through three of the marquee summer sports.

The Americans closed out the swimming events at the Tokyo Aquatic Center with three gold medals, two in individual races and one in a relay.

In gymnastics, Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner produced medals in their respective disciplines to add to Lee's all-around title.

Over at track and field, the Americans produced a pair of silvers to add to what is expected to be a large medal haul over the next week.

Perhaps the most exciting event from Day 9 was the men's high jump, where first place was split at the end of a thrilling battle.

The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics website.

Day 9 Medal Winners

Badminton

Women's Singles

Gold: Yu Fei Chen, China

Silver: Tzu-Ying Tai, Chinese Taipei

Bronze: Sindhu Pusarla, Italy

Cycling

BMX Freestyle Men's Park

Gold: Logan Martin, Australia

Silver: Daniel Dhers, Venezuela

Bronze: Declan Brooks, Great Britain

BMX Freestyle Women's Park

Gold: Charlotte Worthington, Great Britain

Silver: Hannah Roberts, United States

Bronze: Nikita Ducarroz, Switzerland

Diving

Women's 3m Springboard

Gold: Tingmao Shi, China

Silver: Han Wang, China

Bronze: Krysta Palmer, United States

Fencing

Men's Team Foil

Gold: France

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: United States

Golf

Men's Stroke Play

Gold: Xander Schauffele, United States

Silver: Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia

Bronze: CT Pan, Chinese Taipei

Gymnastics

Men's Floor Exercise

Gold: Artem Dolgopyat, Israel

Silver: Rayderley Zapata, Spain

Bronze: Ruoteng Xiao, China

Men's Pommel Horse

Gold: Max Whitlock, Great Britain

Silver: Chih Kai Lee, Chinese Taipei

Bronze: Kazuma Kaya, Japan

Women's Uneven Bars

Gold: Nina Derwael, Belgium

Silver: Anastasiia Iliankova, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Suni Lee, United States

Women's Vault

Gold: Rebecca Andrade, Brazil

Silver: Mykayla Skinner, United States

Bronze: Seojeong Yeo, South Korea

Sailing

Men's One Person Dinghy Laser

Gold: Matt Wearn, Australia

Silver: Tonci Stipanovic, Croatia

Bronze: Hermann Tomasgaard, Norway

Women's One Person Dinghy Laser Radial

Gold: Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark

Silver: Josefin Olsson, Sweden

Bronze: Marit Bouwmeester, Netherlands

Swimming

Men's 1500m

Gold: Robert Finke, United States

Silver: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine

Bronze: Florian Wellbrock, Germany

Men's 4x100 Medley Relay

Gold: United States

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: Italy

Men's 50m Freestyle

Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States

Silver: Florent Manaudou, France

Bronze: Bruno Fratus, Brazil

Women's 4x100 Medley Relay

Gold: Australia

Silver: United States

Bronze: Canada

Women's 50m Freestyle

Gold: Emma McKeon, Australia

Silver: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden

Bronze: Pernille Blume, Denmark

Tennis

Men's Singles

Gold: Alexander Zverev, Germany

Silver: Karen Khachanov, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

Women's Doubles

Gold: Czech Republic

Silver: Switzerland

Bronze: Brazil

Track and Field

Men's 100m Dash

Gold: Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy

Silver: Fred Kerley, United States

Bronze: Andre De Grasse, Canada

Men's High Jump

Gold: Gianmarco Tamberi, Italy

Gold: Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar

Bronze: Maksim Nedasekau, Belarus

Women's Triple Jump

Gold: Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela

Silver: Patricia Mamona, Portugal

Bronze: Ana Peleteiro, Spain

Women's Shot Put

Gold: Liljao Gong, China

Silver: Raven Saunders, United States

Bronze: Valerie Adams, New Zealand

Weightlifting

Women's 76kg

Gold: Neisi Dajomes, Colombia

Silver: Katherine Nye, United States

Bronze: Aremi Fuentes, Mexico

Caeleb Dressel, Suni Lee Among American Medal Winners

Caeleb Dressel finished off his fantastic week in the pool with a pair of gold medals on Saturday night.

Dressel set a new world record in the 50-meter freestyle in 21.07 seconds. He returned to the pool later in the session to help the American men capture gold in the 4x100 medley relay.

Dressel leaves Japan with three individual victories from the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly. He took first alongside his teammates in the 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay.

The 24-year-old became just the fourth American male swimmer to take home five gold medals from a single Olympic Games:

Dressel entered Tokyo as one of the biggest names on the American roster. In the last week, Lee joined him on the list of superstars.

Lee sprung herself into the spotlight with a first-place finish in the women's all-around competition. She took third in the uneven bars on Sunday morning.

Lee produced a score of 14.500 to finish third in the event that was won by Belgium's Nina Derwael.

Dressel and Lee were the most notable names to win medals on an incredibly successful day for the United States.

American women earned more medals than the men on Saturday. Raven Saunders (shot put), Katherine Nye (weightlifting), MyKayla Skinner (gymnastics), Hannah Roberts (BMX freestyle) all landed in the top three of their respective events.

In addition to Dressel, Robert Finke (swimming) and Xander Schauffele (golf) took gold medals from the men's events.

Fred Kerley won silver in the men's 100 meters on the track to give the United States at least one medalist in that event for the sixth straight Olympics.

The slew of medals won by the United States on Day 9 created an eight-medal advantage on China in the overall table. The USA has 59 medals with 20 golds. China has 51 medals and 24 golds.

Men's High Jump Ends In Tie

The men's high jump had a dramatic finish that produced one of the best moments of the Tokyo Games.

Six athletes made attempts to clear the bar at 2.39 meters. Since none of them reached that height with a clean jump, the final order was determined by successful jumps at other heights.

Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi both cleared 2.37 meters on their first attempts. The two athletes were approached by a judge about a jump-off for gold, but they decided to share it instead.

After the decision was made, Tamberi jumped into Barshim's arms and an exuberant celebration from both athletes broke out.

Barshim and Tamberi cleared all of the heights prior to 2.39 meters without any misses. That put them ahead of Maksim Nedasekau, who missed his first shot at 2.35 meters. Nedasekau was the only other athlete to clear the bar at 2.37 meters as well.

Tamberi's victory kicked off an incredible 20-minute stretch for Italy. As he continued his celebration, Lamont Marcell Jacobs won Italy's first-ever gold medal in the men's 100 meters.