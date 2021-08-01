Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early EventsAugust 1, 2021
The United States boosted its overall medal total at the Tokyo Olympics through three of the marquee summer sports.
The Americans closed out the swimming events at the Tokyo Aquatic Center with three gold medals, two in individual races and one in a relay.
In gymnastics, Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner produced medals in their respective disciplines to add to Lee's all-around title.
Over at track and field, the Americans produced a pair of silvers to add to what is expected to be a large medal haul over the next week.
Perhaps the most exciting event from Day 9 was the men's high jump, where first place was split at the end of a thrilling battle.
The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics website.
Day 9 Medal Winners
Badminton
Women's Singles
Gold: Yu Fei Chen, China
Silver: Tzu-Ying Tai, Chinese Taipei
Bronze: Sindhu Pusarla, Italy
Cycling
BMX Freestyle Men's Park
Gold: Logan Martin, Australia
Silver: Daniel Dhers, Venezuela
Bronze: Declan Brooks, Great Britain
BMX Freestyle Women's Park
Gold: Charlotte Worthington, Great Britain
Silver: Hannah Roberts, United States
Bronze: Nikita Ducarroz, Switzerland
Diving
Women's 3m Springboard
Gold: Tingmao Shi, China
Silver: Han Wang, China
Bronze: Krysta Palmer, United States
Fencing
Men's Team Foil
Gold: France
Silver: Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: United States
Golf
Men's Stroke Play
Gold: Xander Schauffele, United States
Silver: Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
Bronze: CT Pan, Chinese Taipei
Gymnastics
Men's Floor Exercise
Gold: Artem Dolgopyat, Israel
Silver: Rayderley Zapata, Spain
Bronze: Ruoteng Xiao, China
Men's Pommel Horse
Gold: Max Whitlock, Great Britain
Silver: Chih Kai Lee, Chinese Taipei
Bronze: Kazuma Kaya, Japan
Women's Uneven Bars
Gold: Nina Derwael, Belgium
Silver: Anastasiia Iliankova, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Suni Lee, United States
Women's Vault
Gold: Rebecca Andrade, Brazil
Silver: Mykayla Skinner, United States
Bronze: Seojeong Yeo, South Korea
Sailing
Men's One Person Dinghy Laser
Gold: Matt Wearn, Australia
Silver: Tonci Stipanovic, Croatia
Bronze: Hermann Tomasgaard, Norway
Women's One Person Dinghy Laser Radial
Gold: Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark
Silver: Josefin Olsson, Sweden
Bronze: Marit Bouwmeester, Netherlands
Swimming
Men's 1500m
Gold: Robert Finke, United States
Silver: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine
Bronze: Florian Wellbrock, Germany
Men's 4x100 Medley Relay
Gold: United States
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: Italy
Men's 50m Freestyle
Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States
Silver: Florent Manaudou, France
Bronze: Bruno Fratus, Brazil
Women's 4x100 Medley Relay
Gold: Australia
Silver: United States
Bronze: Canada
Women's 50m Freestyle
Gold: Emma McKeon, Australia
Silver: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
Bronze: Pernille Blume, Denmark
Tennis
Men's Singles
Gold: Alexander Zverev, Germany
Silver: Karen Khachanov, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain
Women's Doubles
Gold: Czech Republic
Silver: Switzerland
Bronze: Brazil
Track and Field
Men's 100m Dash
Gold: Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy
Silver: Fred Kerley, United States
Bronze: Andre De Grasse, Canada
Men's High Jump
Gold: Gianmarco Tamberi, Italy
Gold: Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar
Bronze: Maksim Nedasekau, Belarus
Women's Triple Jump
Gold: Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela
Silver: Patricia Mamona, Portugal
Bronze: Ana Peleteiro, Spain
Women's Shot Put
Gold: Liljao Gong, China
Silver: Raven Saunders, United States
Bronze: Valerie Adams, New Zealand
Weightlifting
Women's 76kg
Gold: Neisi Dajomes, Colombia
Silver: Katherine Nye, United States
Bronze: Aremi Fuentes, Mexico
Caeleb Dressel, Suni Lee Among American Medal Winners
Caeleb Dressel finished off his fantastic week in the pool with a pair of gold medals on Saturday night.
Dressel set a new world record in the 50-meter freestyle in 21.07 seconds. He returned to the pool later in the session to help the American men capture gold in the 4x100 medley relay.
Dressel leaves Japan with three individual victories from the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly. He took first alongside his teammates in the 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay.
The 24-year-old became just the fourth American male swimmer to take home five gold medals from a single Olympic Games:
Dressel entered Tokyo as one of the biggest names on the American roster. In the last week, Lee joined him on the list of superstars.
Lee sprung herself into the spotlight with a first-place finish in the women's all-around competition. She took third in the uneven bars on Sunday morning.
Lee produced a score of 14.500 to finish third in the event that was won by Belgium's Nina Derwael.
Dressel and Lee were the most notable names to win medals on an incredibly successful day for the United States.
American women earned more medals than the men on Saturday. Raven Saunders (shot put), Katherine Nye (weightlifting), MyKayla Skinner (gymnastics), Hannah Roberts (BMX freestyle) all landed in the top three of their respective events.
In addition to Dressel, Robert Finke (swimming) and Xander Schauffele (golf) took gold medals from the men's events.
Fred Kerley won silver in the men's 100 meters on the track to give the United States at least one medalist in that event for the sixth straight Olympics.
The slew of medals won by the United States on Day 9 created an eight-medal advantage on China in the overall table. The USA has 59 medals with 20 golds. China has 51 medals and 24 golds.
Men's High Jump Ends In Tie
The men's high jump had a dramatic finish that produced one of the best moments of the Tokyo Games.
Six athletes made attempts to clear the bar at 2.39 meters. Since none of them reached that height with a clean jump, the final order was determined by successful jumps at other heights.
Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi both cleared 2.37 meters on their first attempts. The two athletes were approached by a judge about a jump-off for gold, but they decided to share it instead.
After the decision was made, Tamberi jumped into Barshim's arms and an exuberant celebration from both athletes broke out.
Barshim and Tamberi cleared all of the heights prior to 2.39 meters without any misses. That put them ahead of Maksim Nedasekau, who missed his first shot at 2.35 meters. Nedasekau was the only other athlete to clear the bar at 2.37 meters as well.
Tamberi's victory kicked off an incredible 20-minute stretch for Italy. As he continued his celebration, Lamont Marcell Jacobs won Italy's first-ever gold medal in the men's 100 meters.