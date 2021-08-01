X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2021

    Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    The United States boosted its overall medal total at the Tokyo Olympics through three of the marquee summer sports. 

    The Americans closed out the swimming events at the Tokyo Aquatic Center with three gold medals, two in individual races and one in a relay.

    In gymnastics, Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner produced medals in their respective disciplines to add to Lee's all-around title. 

    Over at track and field, the Americans produced a pair of silvers to add to what is expected to be a large medal haul over the next week. 

    Perhaps the most exciting event from Day 9 was the men's high jump, where first place was split at the end of a thrilling battle. 

    The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics website. 

              

    Day 9 Medal Winners

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Badminton

    Women's Singles

    Gold: Yu Fei Chen, China

    Silver: Tzu-Ying Tai, Chinese Taipei

    Bronze: Sindhu Pusarla, Italy

           

    Cycling

    BMX Freestyle Men's Park

    Gold: Logan Martin, Australia

    Silver: Daniel Dhers, Venezuela

    Bronze: Declan Brooks, Great Britain

        

    BMX Freestyle Women's Park

    Gold: Charlotte Worthington, Great Britain

    Silver: Hannah Roberts, United States

    Bronze: Nikita Ducarroz, Switzerland

         

    Diving

    Women's 3m Springboard

    Gold: Tingmao Shi, China

    Silver: Han Wang, China

    Bronze: Krysta Palmer, United States

          

    Fencing

    Men's Team Foil

    Gold: France

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: United States

         

    Golf

    Men's Stroke Play

    Gold: Xander Schauffele, United States

    Silver: Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia

    Bronze: CT Pan, Chinese Taipei

         

    Gymnastics

    Men's Floor Exercise

    Gold: Artem Dolgopyat, Israel

    Silver: Rayderley Zapata, Spain

    Bronze: Ruoteng Xiao, China

         

    Men's Pommel Horse

    Gold: Max Whitlock, Great Britain

    Silver: Chih Kai Lee, Chinese Taipei

    Bronze: Kazuma Kaya, Japan

        

    Women's Uneven Bars

    Gold: Nina Derwael, Belgium

    Silver: Anastasiia Iliankova, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Suni Lee, United States

        

    Women's Vault

    Gold: Rebecca Andrade, Brazil

    Silver: Mykayla Skinner, United States

    Bronze: Seojeong Yeo, South Korea

        

    Sailing

    Men's One Person Dinghy Laser

    Gold: Matt Wearn, Australia

    Silver: Tonci Stipanovic, Croatia

    Bronze: Hermann Tomasgaard, Norway

         

    Women's One Person Dinghy Laser Radial

    Gold: Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark

    Silver: Josefin Olsson, Sweden

    Bronze: Marit Bouwmeester, Netherlands

          

    Swimming

    Men's 1500m

    Gold: Robert Finke, United States 

    Silver: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine

    Bronze: Florian Wellbrock, Germany

         

    Men's 4x100 Medley Relay

    Gold: United States

    Silver: Great Britain

    Bronze: Italy

        

    Men's 50m Freestyle

    Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States

    Silver: Florent Manaudou, France

    Bronze: Bruno Fratus, Brazil

         

    Women's 4x100 Medley Relay

    Gold: Australia

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Canada

        

    Women's 50m Freestyle

    Gold: Emma McKeon, Australia

    Silver: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden

    Bronze: Pernille Blume, Denmark

      

    Tennis

    Men's Singles

    Gold: Alexander Zverev, Germany

    Silver: Karen Khachanov, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

          

    Women's Doubles

    Gold: Czech Republic

    Silver: Switzerland

    Bronze: Brazil

         

    Track and Field

    Men's 100m Dash

    Gold: Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy

    Silver: Fred Kerley, United States

    Bronze: Andre De Grasse, Canada

         

    Men's High Jump

    Gold: Gianmarco Tamberi, Italy

    Gold: Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar

    Bronze: Maksim Nedasekau, Belarus

          

    Women's Triple Jump

    Gold: Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela

    Silver: Patricia Mamona, Portugal

    Bronze: Ana Peleteiro, Spain

           

    Women's Shot Put

    Gold: Liljao Gong, China

    Silver: Raven Saunders, United States

    Bronze: Valerie Adams, New Zealand

           

    Weightlifting

    Women's 76kg

    Gold: Neisi Dajomes, Colombia

    Silver: Katherine Nye, United States

    Bronze: Aremi Fuentes, Mexico

          

    Caeleb Dressel, Suni Lee Among American Medal Winners

    Caeleb Dressel finished off his fantastic week in the pool with a pair of gold medals on Saturday night.

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    HIGH FIVE. Caeleb Dressel leaves the #TokyoOlympics with five golds! https://t.co/420YuW9AVl

    Dressel set a new world record in the 50-meter freestyle in 21.07 seconds. He returned to the pool later in the session to help the American men capture gold in the 4x100 medley relay. 

    Dressel leaves Japan with three individual victories from the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly. He took first alongside his teammates in the 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay. 

    The 24-year-old became just the fourth American male swimmer to take home five gold medals from a single Olympic Games: 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    The only male swimmers with five gold medals at a single Olympics: Mark Spitz Matt Biondi Michael Phelps Caeleb Dressel That's the list. Legendary. #TokyoOlympics

    Dressel entered Tokyo as one of the biggest names on the American roster. In the last week, Lee joined him on the list of superstars. 

    Lee sprung herself into the spotlight with a first-place finish in the women's all-around competition. She took third in the uneven bars on Sunday morning. 

    Lee produced a score of 14.500 to finish third in the event that was won by Belgium's Nina Derwael. 

    Dressel and Lee were the most notable names to win medals on an incredibly successful day for the United States. 

    American women earned more medals than the men on Saturday. Raven Saunders (shot put), Katherine Nye (weightlifting), MyKayla Skinner (gymnastics), Hannah Roberts (BMX freestyle) all landed in the top three of their respective events. 

    In addition to Dressel, Robert Finke (swimming) and Xander Schauffele (golf) took gold medals from the men's events. 

    Fred Kerley won silver in the men's 100 meters on the track to give the United States at least one medalist in that event for the sixth straight Olympics. 

    The slew of medals won by the United States on Day 9 created an eight-medal advantage on China in the overall table. The USA has 59 medals with 20 golds. China has 51 medals and 24 golds. 

            

    Men's High Jump Ends In Tie

    The men's high jump had a dramatic finish that produced one of the best moments of the Tokyo Games. 

    Six athletes made attempts to clear the bar at 2.39 meters. Since none of them reached that height with a clean jump, the final order was determined by successful jumps at other heights. 

    Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi both cleared 2.37 meters on their first attempts. The two athletes were approached by a judge about a jump-off for gold, but they decided to share it instead. 

    After the decision was made, Tamberi jumped into Barshim's arms and an exuberant celebration from both athletes broke out. 

    Peacock @peacockTV

    NO ONE celebrates like the Italians do. 🥳🇮🇹 #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/DcUcBFEZjE

    Barshim and Tamberi cleared all of the heights prior to 2.39 meters without any misses. That put them ahead of Maksim Nedasekau, who missed his first shot at 2.35 meters. Nedasekau was the only other athlete to clear the bar at 2.37 meters as well. 

    Tamberi's victory kicked off an incredible 20-minute stretch for Italy. As he continued his celebration, Lamont Marcell Jacobs won Italy's first-ever gold medal in the men's 100 meters. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!