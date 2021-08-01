Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 9 Highlights

1 of 11

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

Team USA went a perfect 6-0 in pool play of women's beach volleyball, but the first match of the knockout round did not go according to plan for Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil.

Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first set before the Americans stormed back for a 24-22 victory. Much of that blown lead was self-inflicted wounds by the Canadians, though, as six of Team USA's first 14 points after that 11-6 deficit were of the "Canada service fault" variety.

The second set went in the opposite direction. Claes and Sponcil pulled ahead 10-4 early, punctuated by an incredible backset for a point by Claes. But Canada scored the next five points to get back in the match and gradually pulled into the lead for a 21-18 set victory.

The third and final set was all about defense.

During a 20-point stretch in the middle of the set, the non-serving team won the point 19 times. Canada won the outlier and held a 12-11 advantage with Sponcil serving when the controversy happened.

Sponcil's serve was originally ruled long, but the Americans challenged the call and replay determined that the ball nicked the back line for an ace, tying the score at 12-12. However, the Canadians evidently challenged the challenge and got it overturned. When Sponcil asked the referee for an explanation, she was given a yellow card.

The ball very well may have been out. I certainly couldn't tell while watching several replays. But how the heck do you overturn a call and then overturn the overturn?

Canada still might have won even if Sponcil had been credited with the ace, but Team USA's chances at a win went from "coin toss" to "minimal at best" once that controversial ruling happened. Bansley and Wilkerson went on to win the final set 15-13, eliminating one of USA's two female teams.

Nothing controversial in Team USA's loss in men's beach volleyball four hours later, though. Nick Lucena and Philip Dalhausser convincingly won their opening set 21-14, but Qatar's Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse were simply the slightly better duo from there, winning the next two sets 21-19 and 15-11.

The Americans still have one team left in each tournament, but it was a disappointing first day of knockout play in the sand.