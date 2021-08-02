Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 11 in Tokyo

Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 11 in TokyoAugust 2, 2021
It's the final day for gymnastics at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
The action wraps up with three more individual event finals at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The women will be on the balance beam while the men compete on the parallel bars and the horizontal bar.
All told, 24 sets of medals will be awarded on Day 11. That list includes six in track and field at Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
Over at Saitama Super Arena, Team USA with face Spain as the men's basketball quarterfinals whittles eight potential medal contenders down to four. At Aomi Urban Sports Park, sport climbing makes its Olympic debut, with qualifying in the men's event.
With the tricky time change between North America and Japan, here's your daily reminder of what's happening, when. Day 11 events will start on Monday evening, run through the night and wrap up on Tuesday morning.
Let's go! This is your guide to Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Start Times and TV Info for Notable Events
- USA vs. Spain: Tuesday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET
- Women's long jump final: Monday night at 9:50 p.m. ET
- Men's 400-meter hurdles final: Monday night at 11:20 p.m. ET
- Men's pole vault final: Tuesday morning at 6:20 a.m. ET
- Women's hammer throw final: Tuesday morning at 7:35 a.m. ET
- Women's 800-meter final: Tuesday morning at 8:25 a.m. ET
- Women's 200-meter final: Tuesday morning at 8:50 a.m. ET
- Men's parallel bars: 4 a.m. ET
- Women's balance beam: 4:53 a.m. ET
- Men's horizontal bar: 5:42 a.m. ET
- Women's team pursuit qualifying at 2:30 am ET; finals at 4:05 a.m. ET
- Replay on NBCSN starting at 6 a.m. ET
- Men's combined qualifying at 4 a.m. ET
- Replay on USA Network at 10:30 a.m. ET
- 200-meter kayak final at 1:37 a.m. ET
Men's basketball quarterfinals start at 9 p.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com
Track and field on NBCOlympics.com
Gymnastics individual event finals: Tuesday morning on NBCOlympics.com
Women's track cycling: Tuesday morning on NBCOlympics.com
Men's sport climbing: Tuesday morning on NBCOlympics.com
Women's kayaking: Tuesday morning on NBCOlympics.com
Monday's prime-time coverage on NBC includes coverage of live beach volleyball as well as the finals of the men's 400-meter hurdles, women's long jump and more in track and field along with the women's floor exercise final in gymnastics.
USA Faces Spain in Basketball Quarterfinals
The top eight teams have been determined in men's basketball. Team USA will face Spain in its first knockout game as the quarterfinals run from Monday night through Tuesday morning.
The Americans ended their preliminary round with a second-place finish in Group A. Following up their early loss to France with a 120-66 win over Iran and a 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic, they head into the playoffs with a plus-82 point differential, the best of any team in the tournament.
The Spanish team finished second in Group C in preliminary play, following an 88-77 win over Japan and an 81-71 victory over Argentina with a 95-87 loss to Slovenia.
Ricky Rubio, the guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has led the Spanish team offensively, averaging 21.3 points per game. The U.S. offense has been more of a team effort. Jayson Tatum has led the way with 16.7 points per game.
The matchup is a familiar one in the Olympic forum. Team USA beat out the Spaniards for gold in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012.
The other quarterfinals will see Slovenia take on Germany, Italy face France, and Australia meet Argentina.
Will We See a New World Record in Pole Vault?
Six sets of medals will be handed out at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Day 11—three on the track and three in the field.
In the men's 400-meter hurdles, keep an eye on Norwegian Karsten Waholm, who broke a nearly 30-year-old world record when he clocked 46.70 seconds at the Bislett Games in Oslo on July 1.
In pole vault, watch out for Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis. The 21-year-old native of Lafayette, Louisiana, competes for his mother's home country of Sweden. In 2020, he set the current world record in the discipline at 6.18 meters.
Duplantis has impressive athletic bloodlines. His father, Greg, competed in pole vault at the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials while his mother, Helena, was a college volleyball player and heptathlete. Older brother Antoine Duplantis is a baseball player who was drafted by the New York Mets in 2019.
The other medal events of the day are the women's 200-meter and 800-meter runs, long jump and hammer throw.
Final 3 Medals Awarded in Gymnastics
On the final day of artistic gymnastics competition at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, medals will be handed out in the men's parallel bars and horizontal bar and the women's balance beam.
After choosing to forgo the finals in all other events to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam final.
Biles had the seventh-best score in balance beam qualifying after winning bronze in the event in Rio in 2016. Her teammate Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the women's all-around and bronze in the uneven bars, qualified third on the beam, behind Chinese athletes Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing.
In the men's events, Sam Mikulak of the United States qualified in fifth place in the parallel bars, seven-tenths of a point behind leader Zou Jinguan of China. American Brody Malone qualified fourth in the horizontal bar, just half a point behind leader and all-around gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto of Japan.
USA Goes for Gold in Women's Team Pursuit
Last week, Chloe Dygert finished seventh in the women's road cycling time trial. This week, she's back on the track, leading the United States in the women's team pursuit in the velodrome.
Dygert was part of the group that won silver in this event in Rio and then followed up with a gold-medal performance at the world championship in February 2020. She's back in top form despite having suffered a severe leg injury during the road cycling world championship last September.
Dygert and teammates Jennifer Valente, Megan Jastrab, Emma White and Lily Williams are looking to bring home the first-ever gold for the U.S. in this discipline.
The team pursuit is a thrilling event, a four-kilometer sprint in which two teams of four riders compete to overtake each other or to beat their time. Teamwork is crucial to success, as competitors switch off within their group to get the best possible push against the air resistance they encounter while riding at such high speeds.
Men's Sport Climbing
- Speed climbing, in which two competitors will go head-to-head as they try to be the first to scale a 15-meter wall
- Bouldering, in which athletes are given four minutes to follow a number of fixed routes up a 4.5-meter wall
- Lead, in which they'll try to beat the clock by climbing as high as possible on a 15-meter wall within a six-minute period
Another new sport at the Tokyo Olympics, the sport climbing competition begins on Day 11 with men's qualifying.
As a new sport, officials approved just one set of medals each for men and women. As a result, competitors who often specialize will be required to compete in three different disciplines.
Winners will be determined by combining the final rankings.
Those three disciplines:
The top seeds are 2019 combined world champion Tomoa Narasaki of Japan and Jakob Schubert of Austria. Two Americans are competing: 24-year-old Nathaniel Coleman and 17-year-old high school student Colin Duffy.
Women's Kayaking
Lisa Carrington of New Zealand is the woman to watch as medals are awarded on Day 2 of the kayaking competition in Tokyo.
The 32-year-old is set to compete in four events, including the 200-meter kayak singles, in which she's the two-time defending gold medalist from Rio in 2016 and London in 2012 and has been unbeaten at the world championships since 2011.
The gold-medal race for that event is set for 1:37 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. If all goes well, she could be back on Sea Forest Waterway barely an hour later, when the champion is competing in the 500-meter kayak doubles at 2:46 a.m.
She's also scheduled to race the 500 meters as a single and as part of New Zealand's four-person team.
Carrington's dominance in the 200 meters has upset the order of power in the women's sprint events, in which competitors from Eastern European countries have frequently dominated the podium. Chinese women have also now begun to make a mark in the sport.