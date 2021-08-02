Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 11 in Tokyo

0 of 7

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

It's the final day for gymnastics at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The action wraps up with three more individual event finals at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The women will be on the balance beam while the men compete on the parallel bars and the horizontal bar.

All told, 24 sets of medals will be awarded on Day 11. That list includes six in track and field at Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Over at Saitama Super Arena, Team USA with face Spain as the men's basketball quarterfinals whittles eight potential medal contenders down to four. At Aomi Urban Sports Park, sport climbing makes its Olympic debut, with qualifying in the men's event.

With the tricky time change between North America and Japan, here's your daily reminder of what's happening, when. Day 11 events will start on Monday evening, run through the night and wrap up on Tuesday morning.

Let's go! This is your guide to Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics.