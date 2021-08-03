Fantasy Football 2021: 8 Players Going Way Too Low in Early Drafts

1 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

ADP: 5.04

Before training camp, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles, which will sideline him for the entire 2021 campaign. With the departure of Malcolm Brown in free agency, Darrell Henderson Jr. has an opportunity to break out this year.

Rams head coach Sean McVay hasn't defined Henderson's workload, but he told reporters he believes the third-year veteran could handle an every-down role:

"I think he's got the ability, there's no doubt about it. It's really just kind of figuring out what's going to be the best – I don't want to say pitch count – but the best way to utilize him and really have the big picture in mind. He's our most established guy without a doubt. … As far as the three-down (back), I know he's capable of doing that. If we feel like that's the best approach, we'll do that. That's the most important thing is what's best for Darrell and the Rams."

Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais and rookie seventh-rounder Jake Funk have logged zero carries on the pro level, so you can pen Henderson's name into the starting spot.

Because of Henderson's potential touch volume, managers should consider him in the third round of drafts.

Last year, he rushed for 624 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. As a collegian, the Memphis product caught 63 passes for 758 yards and eight touchdowns through three terms.

McVay's Rams offenses have ranked top-10 in rush attempts for three of four seasons. Henderson could become a workhorse tailback in 2021.