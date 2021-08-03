Report: Kendrick Nunn's Qualifying Offer Rescinded by Heat; PG Will Become UFA

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

The Miami Heat rescinded Kendrick Nunn's qualifying on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, making the guard an unrestricted free agent.

The decision comes one day after Miami made some big splashes in free agency. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry agreed to a three-year deal with the Heat worth approximately $90 million. Duncan Robinson also agreed to a new five-year, $90 million contract to remain in South Beach.

Nunn, 26, spent his first two NBA seasons with the Heat and was set to be a restricted free agent under the qualifying offer after yet another productive year in 2020-21.

After not getting selected in the 2018 NBA draft despite a standout collegiate career at Illinois and Oakland, Nunn starred for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018-19. That led to him signing a contract with the Heat.

Nunn was among the biggest surprises of the 2019-20 campaign, as he averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers per game, while starting all 67 games he appeared in. Nunn also shot 43.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc for a Heat team that reached the NBA Finals.

Proving he was no flash in the pan, Nunn followed up that rookie breakout with another highly productive season in 2020-21.

Nunn's scoring dropped slightly to 14.6 points per game, but he also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 three-pointers made. Nunn became a far more efficient offensive player as well, making 48.5 percent of his attempts from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep.

With Nunn posting two strong seasons in a row, he undoubtedly earned himself a significant raise on the open market.