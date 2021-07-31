Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 8 Highlights

1 of 11

Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

Back in 2012 in London, the Team USA women's beach volleyball tandems of Misty May-Treanor/Kerri Walsh Jennings and Jennifer Kessy/April Ross both went a perfect 3-0 in pool play, ended up on opposite sides of the bracket for the knockout portion of the tournament and did not lose a single match until the former defeated the latter in a gold-medal showdown.

Might history be repeating itself in Tokyo?

The "A-Team" of April Ross and Alix Klineman improved to 3-0 on Day 7, and Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil followed suit on Day 8, pulling off a bit of an upset against Brazil's Ana Patricia and Rebecca.

Claes and Sponcil entered the Olympics ranked sixth in the world, while the Brazilians came into the tournament ranked No. 4.

Even though both sides had already punched their tickets to the final 16, it was the most anticipated showdown of pool play. And it was an important one for bracket placement, as the winner would get to avoid both the world No. 1 team from Canada (Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes) and the A-Team until at least the semifinals.

It certainly lived up to the hype.

In a match where both sides frequently oscillated between savvy placement and raw power, Claes and Sponcil emerged victorious in three sets 17-21, 21-19, 15-11. The turning point came midway through the second set when the Americans went on a five-point surge that included a mishit on a set attempt by the Brazilians, an ace by the Americans and a big-time block by Claes. Brazil was never quite able to recover.