Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch For on Day 10 in Tokyo

Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch For on Day 10 in TokyoAugust 1, 2021
The women take center stage again on Day 10 of the Tokyo Summer Games.
The marquee match for U.S. fans is the soccer semifinal that pits the American team against its archrivals from Canada. Beach volleyball is also now in its knockout stage, track cycling and artistic swimming (formerly synchronized swimming) begin, and the U.S. women's basketball team is set to wrap up its group play against France.
All told, 22 sets of medals will be handed out on Day 10. That includes five events in track and field at Tokyo Olympic Stadium along with three individual gymnastics disciplines, plus badminton, shooting, equestrian, sailing, wrestling and weightlifting.
With the tricky time change between North America and Japan, here's your daily reminder of what's happening and when. Day 10 events will start Sunday evening, run through the night and wrap up Monday morning.
Let's go! This is your guide to Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Start Times and TV Info for Notable Events
- Men's long jump final: Sunday night at 9:20 p.m. ET
- Women's 100-meter hurdles final: Sunday night at 10:50 p.m. ET
- Women's discus final: Monday morning at 7 a.m. ET
- Men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final: Monday morning at 8:15 a.m. ET
- Women's 5,000-meter final: Monday morning at 8:40 a.m. ET
- Men's rings: 4 a.m. ET
- Women's floor exercise: 4:45 a.m. ET
- Men's vault: 5:54 a.m. ET
- USA vs. Canada: 4 a.m. ET
- Australia vs. Sweden: 7 a.m. ET
- Replays on NBCSN Monday at 10 a.m. ET and Tuesday morning at 12:30 a.m. ET
- USA vs. France: 12:40 a.m. ET with replay Monday at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network
- Alix Klineman/April Ross of USA vs. Leila Martinez/Lidiannis Echevarria of Cuba: 8 p.m. ET
- Duet free routine: 6:30 a.m. ET
Track and Field on NBCOlympics.com
Gymnastics Individual Events Finals: Monday morning on NBCOlympics.com
Women's Soccer Semifinals: Monday morning on NBCOlympics.com
Women's Basketball: Sunday night/Monday morning on USA Network
Women's Beach Volleyball Round of 16: Sunday evening on NBC
Women's Artistic Swimming: Monday morning on NBCOlympics.com
Sunday's prime-time coverage on NBC includes coverage of the women's springboard final in diving, beach volleyball (live) and the finals for the women's vault and uneven bars in gymnastics. Also in track and field, the finals for the men's long jump, women's 100-meter hurdles and more.
Hurdles, Long Jump Highlight Track and Field Events
It's another busy day at Tokyo Olympic Stadium with medals set to be handed out in three events on the track and two in the field.
JuVaughn Harrison is the first American man in more than 100 years to compete in both the high jump and the long jump after Jim Thorpe in 1912. He has a real chance to be a double medalist after qualifying second in both disciplines. The long jump airs Sunday night in North America.
In women's discus, American Valarie Allman is ranked second in the world behind Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands.
On the track, the women's 100-meter hurdles is the glamour event of the day. The athlete to beat is Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who ran 12.41 in her first-round qualification race. She has the fastest time in the world this year at 12.32 and is unbeaten in 2021.
American Kendra Harrison went through to the semifinals after running 12.74 in her first race.
Event Finals for Women's Floor Exercise, Men's Rings and Vault
It's the second-last day for gymnastics competition. Once again, the question looms: Will Simone Biles compete? Floor exercise is Biles' most dominant discipline and the only women's event on the docket for Day 10.
The four-time gold medalist has been on the sidelines in Tokyo for nearly a week. After pulling out of the team competition, Biles also decided to forgo the women's all-around and individual competitions in the vault and the uneven bars, citing the need to focus on her mental health.
She has not yet announced whether she'll compete in the two remaining women's events—Day 10's floor exercise and Day 11's balance beam.
The top floor exercise in the women's all-around competition came from Mai Murakami of Japan. American Jade Carey and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee placed second, and Carey has qualified for the floor exercise final.
Two sets of medals are also up for grabs on the men's side. The athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee are very strong in the vault, while the Chinese excel at the rings along with defending gold medalist Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece.
Can the U.S. Women Punch Their Ticket to Soccer's Gold-Medal Game?
It's semifinal day in women's soccer.
Day 10 action kicks off as the United States takes on Canada. Then Sweden will face Australia to finalize which two teams will play for gold.
After drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands in quarterfinal play, the Americans prevailed 4-2 on penalties to advance. The win came as a relief after Sweden eliminated the Americans on penalties in the quarterfinals in Rio in 2016, forcing them to settle for a fifth-place finish.
The Canadians are two-time defending bronze medalists. In London in 2012, they lost a memorable semifinal to the Americans thanks to Alex Morgan's extra-time winner. They also advanced to the Tokyo semifinals on penalties following a scoreless draw in their quarterfinal against Brazil.
Pool play was OK for the Americans, who finished second in Group G thanks to a 3-0 loss to Sweden, a 6-1 win over New Zealand and a scoreless draw with Australia.
The Canadians finished second in Group E, bookending a 2-1 win over Chile with a pair of 1-1 draws against Japan and Great Britain. Christine Sinclair's goal against Japan was her 12th in the Olympics, moving her within two of Brazilian legend Cristiane for the all-time record.
U.S. Women Close Out Basketball Group Stage
Five years ago in Rio, the U.S. women's basketball team barely broke a sweat on the way to a sixth straight Olympic gold medal. Its average margin of victory was 37 points.
The winning streak is still intact, but the team has been pushed significantly harder in Tokyo. Nigeria mounted a meaningful challenge as the Americans opened their tournament with an 81-72 win. The Japanese didn't go away easily either before the U.S. sealed an 86-69 victory.
Defensively, the Americans have been reasonably robust. Their 70.5 points allowed per game are middle-of-the-pack, but they're first in both rebounds (109) and blocks (12) through two games.
Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson have been leading the way on the boards. But the Americans have battled their opponents' pace of play and been forced into too many turnovers.
The U.S. women have one more opportunity to tune up their details before the elimination round begins. They'll close out their Group B pool play against 1-1 France.
The French women opened their tournament with a 74-70 loss to Japan before dispatching Nigeria 87-62.
Knockouts Are Underway in Beach Volleyball
After going 3-0 in pool play, April Ross and Alix Klineman have moved on to the round of 16 in beach volleyball.
Their knockout phase begins against "lucky losers" Leila Martinez and Lidiannis Echevarria of Cuba. They went 1-2 in pool play, losing to Australia and the Russian Olympic Committee before finishing out their round robin with a win over Italy. As one of four teams in the lucky loser round, the Cubans qualified for the round of 16 with a straight-sets win over the Dutch team of Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon, 21-17, 21-17.
Ross and Klineman are strong medal contenders. Ross, 39, is a three-time Olympian who won silver with Jen Kessy in London in 2012 and bronze in Rio in 2016 with Kerri Walsh Jennings. Klineman, 31, is making her Olympic debut.
In 2019, the pair reached the final of the last world championships before losing to Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades. The Canadians also went 3-0 in pool play in Tokyo and will take on Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain in their round-of-16 match at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, one hour after Ross and Klineman.
Alvarez and Schroeder Represent USA in Artistic Swimming
With the swim races complete in Tokyo, the pool gets turned over to the artistic swimmers for the last week of the Games.
Artistic swimming (previously called synchronized swimming) kicks off on Day 10 with the free routine in the two-person duet competition. This is a three- to four-minute routine that allows the athletes to show their personalities through their theme and choreography, blending a high level of difficulty and synchronization with expressiveness and artistry.
The U.S. did not qualify for the eight-member team event this year, but Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder will compete in the duet event. The Americans have fielded a duet team at every Olympics that featured the event since the sport debuted in the Games in 1984.
Tokyo marks the second Olympics for Alvarez, who finished ninth in the duet competition in Rio with partner Mariya Koroleva. Schroeder, 19, is making her Olympic debut.