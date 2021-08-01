Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch For on Day 10 in Tokyo

0 of 7

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

The women take center stage again on Day 10 of the Tokyo Summer Games.

The marquee match for U.S. fans is the soccer semifinal that pits the American team against its archrivals from Canada. Beach volleyball is also now in its knockout stage, track cycling and artistic swimming (formerly synchronized swimming) begin, and the U.S. women's basketball team is set to wrap up its group play against France.

All told, 22 sets of medals will be handed out on Day 10. That includes five events in track and field at Tokyo Olympic Stadium along with three individual gymnastics disciplines, plus badminton, shooting, equestrian, sailing, wrestling and weightlifting.

With the tricky time change between North America and Japan, here's your daily reminder of what's happening and when. Day 10 events will start Sunday evening, run through the night and wrap up Monday morning.

Let's go! This is your guide to Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics.