NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel, Josh Manson and More

1 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to move center Jack Eichel, though general manager Kevyn Adams has said that Buffalo doesn't need to get a deal done.

"We don't feel any pressure," Adams said, per The Athletic's John Vogl. "If there's a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres, that's going to help us improve—whether that's improve right away or improve down the road, those are all the things [we] weigh—we'd be open to it."

According to Vogl, however, the Sabres might be wise to get a deal done while the market remains strong.

"Eichel wants out," Vogl wrote. "His agents' only conversations with Adams center around trade requests. Eichel can't show up at training camp in September as the captain. It would obliterate the fresh start with a young core that the GM wants."

The Sabres should be able to find a trade partner now, and they have been in active discussions.

"My sense from talking to a few people around the league is that Buffalo is in serious talks with multiple teams, the process hasn't zeroed in on just one team yet," TSN's Pierre LeBrun tweeted.

However, the longer Buffalo waits on a deal, the fewer trade options it is likely to have.