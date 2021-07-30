NBA Trade Rumors: Final Outlook on Post-Draft Reports

0 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA draft took place on Thursday night, and in a fairly anticlimactic move, the Detroit Pistons kicked off the affair by selecting Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham.

As many expected, G-League product Jalen Green and USC's Evan Mobley rounded out the top three. However, there were a few surprises on draft night. Trades were a big part of the evening. The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a deal to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, while the Minnesota Timberwolves got Taurean Prince from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Other moves included players and/or draft picks, and the trade activity is likely only heating up. Free agency unofficially starts on Sunday, and more deals are sure to be in the works.

Here, we'll examine the latest trade buzz coming out of Thursday night's draft. First, though, let's take a look at how things unfolded.