Olympic Soccer 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Women's Semifinal Times

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The United States women's national team's pursuit of a fifth Summer Olympics gold medal continues on Monday versus a familiar opponent.

The Americans face Canada for a spot in the gold-medal match, just like they did nine years ago at the London Olympics.

Alex Morgan won that contest for the USWNT in the 123rd minute to finish off one of the most dramatic women's soccer games ever played.

Both teams will hope that a stoppage-time winner in extra time will not be needed to progress to the final of the Tokyo Games.

The pair of North American rivals will be first up on Monday's two-game slate. Sweden and Australia face off in the second contest.

Sweden is looking to reach its second straight gold-medal game. The Swedes and Canada are the remaining medalists from 2016.

Olympic Women's Soccer Semifinal Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Monday, August 2

United States vs. Canada (4 a.m. ET, USA Network)

Sweden vs. Australia (7 a.m. ET, USA Network)

Both matches can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app.

United States vs. Canada

The two North Americans rivals have seen each other plenty of times on the continental stage, but they have only played once at the Women's World Cup or Olympics in the last decade.

Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O'Hara all were on the London 2012 squad. Most of the current Canadian players were not, with the exception of Christine Sinclair.

Morgan's 123rd-minute goal will live on in Olympic and American soccer lore forever. That victory started a run of two straight semifinal losses for the Canadians, who are back-to-back bronze medal winners.

Canada has been a consistent player on the Olympic stage, but it has not gotten a chance to taste the gold-medal match. The USWNT defeated China, Japan and Brazil twice to their gold medals.

Sinclair and the members of the Canada attack should have some opportunities to score on the U.S. defense that allowed Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands to score twice on Friday.

The Canadians should have plenty of familiarity with the defensive tendencies of the Americans, and that may be an advantage they can exploit.

USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski may have to make a few lineup changes to get his best XI on the field. Center back Abby Dahlkemper has struggled at points of the tournament, which may allow Tierna Davidson to slot in next to Sauerbrunn.

Andonovski should also keep Lynn Williams in the lineup at forward. Williams produced a goal and an assist in her 60-minute stint on Friday, and her legs should be fresh enough to run at the Canadian defense for a similar amount of time on Monday.

Canada's defense has not allowed multiple goals in a single game in Japan, but its attack has not been terrific, either.

The Canadians were held to a single shot on goal by Brazil in the quarterfinal round. If they fail to create more chances, they could be headed to the bronze-medal game for the third straight time.

Sweden vs. Australia

Sweden and Australia played in one of the most entertaining games of the group stage that was won 4-2 by the European side.

The Aussies initially fell behind in the defeat, but they had the lead for four minutes thanks to a Sam Kerr brace over a 12-minute span.

Sweden responded to the second Kerr tally by scoring three second-half goals. That result helped Sweden top Group G over Australia and the United States.

Both teams were incredibly efficient in the final third in that match, as six of the seven combined shots on target found the back of the net.

Sweden needs to be aware of the threat posed by Kerr, who is one of the best strikers in the world. Kerr is one of four players in the Olympic tournament with five or more goals.

Sweden may be under more pressure than Australia because it should be favored and it was so close to a gold medal five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Australia has never made it this far at the Olympics. It was eliminated in the quarterfinal round in 2004 and 2016. The Aussies have also never made it past the final eight at the Women's World Cup.

The experience of the European side could give it an edge, but it could also cause all sorts of pressure with the gold-medal game one win away.