Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 7 Early Events

The United States and China both eclipsed the 40-medal mark during Friday's action at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The Americans hold a one-medal edge on China going into Friday night. The United States has 41 medals, with 14 of them being gold.

As they have all week, the Americans earned a majority of their medals in the swimming pool. Two silvers and a bronze were picked up across the four medal events.

China is one back of the United States on the overall medal table, but it has five more golds than its top competition.

China closed the gap between itself and the Americans by earning multiple medals in table tennis and trampoline.

The full Olympic medal table and list of winners can be found here on the Olympics website.

Olympics Day 7 Medal Winners

Archery

Women's Individual

Gold: San An, South Korea

Silver: Elena Osipova, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Lucilla Boari, Italy

Badminton

Mixed Doubles

Gold: China

Silver: China

Bronze: Japan

Canoe/Kayak

Men's Slalom

Gold: Jiri Prskavec, Czech Republic

Silver: Jakub Grigar, Slovakia

Bronze: Hannes Aigner, Germany

Cycling

Men's BMX Racing

Gold: Niek Kimmann, Netherlands

Silver: Kye Whyte, Great Britain

Bronze: Carlos Ramirez Yepes, Colombia

Women's BMX Racing

Gold: Bethany Schriever, Great Britain

Silver: Mariana Pajon, Colombia

Bronze: Merel Smulders, Netherlands

Fencing

Men's Team Epee

Gold: Japan

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: South Korea

Judo

Men's 100kg

Gold: Lukas Krpalek, Czech Republic

Silver: Guram Tushishvili, Georgia

Bronze: Teddy Riner, France

Bronze: Tamerlan Bashaev, Russian Olympic Committee

Women's 78kg

Gold: Akira Sone, Japan

Silver: Idalys Ortiz, Cuba

Bronze: Iryna Kindzerska, Azerbaijan

Bronze: Romane Dicko, France

Rowing

Men's Eight

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Great Britain

Women's Eight

Gold: Canada

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: China

Women's Single Sculls

Gold: Emma Twigg, New Zealand

Silver: Hanna Prakatsen, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Magdalena Lobnig, Austria

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol

Gold: Vitalina Batsarashkina, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Minjung Kim, South Korea

Bronze: Jiaruixuan Xiao, China

Swimming

Men's 200m Backstroke

Gold: Evgeny Rylov, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Ryan Murphy, United States

Bronze: Luke Greenbank, Great Britain

Men's 200m Individual Medley

Gold: Shun Wang, China

Silver: Duncan Scott, Great Britain

Bronze: Jeremy Desplanches, Switzerland

Women's 100m Freestyle

Gold: Emma McKeon, Australia

Silver: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong

Bronze: Cate Campbell, Australia

Women's 200m Breaststroke

Gold: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa

Silver: Lilly King, United States

Bronze: Annie Lazor, United States

Table Tennis

Men's Singles

Gold: Long Ma, China

Silver: Zhendong Fan, China

Bronze: Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany

Tennis

Men's Doubles

Gold: Croatia

Silver: Croatia

Bronze: New Zealand

Trampoline

Women's Competition

Gold: Xueying Zhu, China

Silver: Lingling Liu, China

Bronze: Bryony Page, Great Britain

Track and Field

Men's 10,000m

Gold: Selemon Barega, Ethiopia

Silver: Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda

Bronze: Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda

United States Picks Up 3 More Medals In Swimming

Ryan Murphy, Lilly King and Annie Lazor grew the list of American medal winners from the pool on Day 7.

Murphy produced a silver in the men's 200-meter backstroke. King and Lazor were second and third in the women's 200-meter breaststroke.

Twenty-four of the 41 medals earned by the United States have come from swimming. They are tied with Australia for the most golds in the pool with six.

That total could blossom over the next two days with Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky still waiting to swim finals in marquee events.

Once the action ends in the pool, the Americans will turn to the track and field events to pick up a bulk of their medals.

At the 2016 Rio Games, the United States produced 65 medals between the two sports. The swimmers earned the slightest of edges over the track athletes.

The men's and women's basketball teams as well as the women's soccer team could also add to the American haul in the second week of the Games.

China Catches Up To United States

China picked up a total of nine medals on Day 7.

The medal surge from table tennis, trampoline and badminton moved China past Japan in the race for the most gold medals. China leads Japan 19-17 in that category.

The lack of medals outside of swimming for the United States on Day 7 led to the Chinese moving within one medal on the overall table.

China swept the gold and silver medals in badminton mixed doubles, table tennis men's singles and women's trampoline.

Shun Wang also added to the medal haul with a gold-medal swim in the men's 200-meter individual medley.

After one week of competition, China earned a gold medal in nine different sports with three or more coming from diving, swimming, shooting and weightlifting.