Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 7 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 7 Early EventsJuly 30, 2021
The United States and China both eclipsed the 40-medal mark during Friday's action at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The Americans hold a one-medal edge on China going into Friday night. The United States has 41 medals, with 14 of them being gold.
As they have all week, the Americans earned a majority of their medals in the swimming pool. Two silvers and a bronze were picked up across the four medal events.
China is one back of the United States on the overall medal table, but it has five more golds than its top competition.
China closed the gap between itself and the Americans by earning multiple medals in table tennis and trampoline.
The full Olympic medal table and list of winners can be found here on the Olympics website.
Olympics Day 7 Medal Winners
Archery
Women's Individual
Gold: San An, South Korea
Silver: Elena Osipova, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Lucilla Boari, Italy
Badminton
Mixed Doubles
Gold: China
Silver: China
Bronze: Japan
Canoe/Kayak
Men's Slalom
Gold: Jiri Prskavec, Czech Republic
Silver: Jakub Grigar, Slovakia
Bronze: Hannes Aigner, Germany
Cycling
Men's BMX Racing
Gold: Niek Kimmann, Netherlands
Silver: Kye Whyte, Great Britain
Bronze: Carlos Ramirez Yepes, Colombia
Women's BMX Racing
Gold: Bethany Schriever, Great Britain
Silver: Mariana Pajon, Colombia
Bronze: Merel Smulders, Netherlands
Fencing
Men's Team Epee
Gold: Japan
Silver: Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: South Korea
Judo
Men's 100kg
Gold: Lukas Krpalek, Czech Republic
Silver: Guram Tushishvili, Georgia
Bronze: Teddy Riner, France
Bronze: Tamerlan Bashaev, Russian Olympic Committee
Women's 78kg
Gold: Akira Sone, Japan
Silver: Idalys Ortiz, Cuba
Bronze: Iryna Kindzerska, Azerbaijan
Bronze: Romane Dicko, France
Rowing
Men's Eight
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Great Britain
Women's Eight
Gold: Canada
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: China
Women's Single Sculls
Gold: Emma Twigg, New Zealand
Silver: Hanna Prakatsen, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Magdalena Lobnig, Austria
Shooting
Women's 25m Pistol
Gold: Vitalina Batsarashkina, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Minjung Kim, South Korea
Bronze: Jiaruixuan Xiao, China
Swimming
Men's 200m Backstroke
Gold: Evgeny Rylov, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Ryan Murphy, United States
Bronze: Luke Greenbank, Great Britain
Men's 200m Individual Medley
Gold: Shun Wang, China
Silver: Duncan Scott, Great Britain
Bronze: Jeremy Desplanches, Switzerland
Women's 100m Freestyle
Gold: Emma McKeon, Australia
Silver: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong
Bronze: Cate Campbell, Australia
Women's 200m Breaststroke
Gold: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa
Silver: Lilly King, United States
Bronze: Annie Lazor, United States
Table Tennis
Men's Singles
Gold: Long Ma, China
Silver: Zhendong Fan, China
Bronze: Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany
Tennis
Men's Doubles
Gold: Croatia
Silver: Croatia
Bronze: New Zealand
Trampoline
Women's Competition
Gold: Xueying Zhu, China
Silver: Lingling Liu, China
Bronze: Bryony Page, Great Britain
Track and Field
Men's 10,000m
Gold: Selemon Barega, Ethiopia
Silver: Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda
Bronze: Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda
United States Picks Up 3 More Medals In Swimming
Ryan Murphy, Lilly King and Annie Lazor grew the list of American medal winners from the pool on Day 7.
Murphy produced a silver in the men's 200-meter backstroke. King and Lazor were second and third in the women's 200-meter breaststroke.
Twenty-four of the 41 medals earned by the United States have come from swimming. They are tied with Australia for the most golds in the pool with six.
That total could blossom over the next two days with Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky still waiting to swim finals in marquee events.
Once the action ends in the pool, the Americans will turn to the track and field events to pick up a bulk of their medals.
At the 2016 Rio Games, the United States produced 65 medals between the two sports. The swimmers earned the slightest of edges over the track athletes.
The men's and women's basketball teams as well as the women's soccer team could also add to the American haul in the second week of the Games.
China Catches Up To United States
China picked up a total of nine medals on Day 7.
The medal surge from table tennis, trampoline and badminton moved China past Japan in the race for the most gold medals. China leads Japan 19-17 in that category.
The lack of medals outside of swimming for the United States on Day 7 led to the Chinese moving within one medal on the overall table.
China swept the gold and silver medals in badminton mixed doubles, table tennis men's singles and women's trampoline.
Shun Wang also added to the medal haul with a gold-medal swim in the men's 200-meter individual medley.
After one week of competition, China earned a gold medal in nine different sports with three or more coming from diving, swimming, shooting and weightlifting.