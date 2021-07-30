X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 7 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021

    From left, Ryan Murphy, of United States, Evgeny Rylov, of Russian Olympic Committee, and Luke Greenbank, of Britain, pose with their medals after the men's 200-meter backstroke final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    The United States and China both eclipsed the 40-medal mark during Friday's action at the 2020 Summer Olympics. 

    The Americans hold a one-medal edge on China going into Friday night. The United States has 41 medals, with 14 of them being gold. 

    As they have all week, the Americans earned a majority of their medals in the swimming pool. Two silvers and a bronze were picked up across the four medal events. 

    China is one back of the United States on the overall medal table, but it has five more golds than its top competition. 

    China closed the gap between itself and the Americans by earning multiple medals in table tennis and trampoline. 

    The full Olympic medal table and list of winners can be found here on the Olympics website. 

          

    Olympics Day 7 Medal Winners

    Archery

    Women's Individual

    Gold: San An, South Korea

    Silver: Elena Osipova, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Lucilla Boari, Italy

        

    Badminton

    Mixed Doubles

    Gold: China

    Silver: China

    Bronze: Japan

          

    Canoe/Kayak

    Men's Slalom

    Gold: Jiri Prskavec, Czech Republic

    Silver: Jakub Grigar, Slovakia

    Bronze: Hannes Aigner, Germany

         

    Cycling

    Men's BMX Racing

    Gold: Niek Kimmann, Netherlands

    Silver: Kye Whyte, Great Britain

    Bronze: Carlos Ramirez Yepes, Colombia

         

    Women's BMX Racing

    Gold: Bethany Schriever, Great Britain

    Silver: Mariana Pajon, Colombia

    Bronze: Merel Smulders, Netherlands

          

    Fencing

    Men's Team Epee

    Gold: Japan

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: South Korea

        

    Judo 

    Men's 100kg

    Gold: Lukas Krpalek, Czech Republic

    Silver: Guram Tushishvili, Georgia

    Bronze: Teddy Riner, France

    Bronze: Tamerlan Bashaev, Russian Olympic Committee

         

    Women's 78kg

    Gold: Akira Sone, Japan

    Silver: Idalys Ortiz, Cuba

    Bronze: Iryna Kindzerska, Azerbaijan

    Bronze: Romane Dicko, France

         

    Rowing

    Men's Eight

    Gold: New Zealand

    Silver: Germany

    Bronze: Great Britain

          

    Women's Eight

    Gold: Canada

    Silver: New Zealand

    Bronze: China

       

    Women's Single Sculls

    Gold: Emma Twigg, New Zealand

    Silver: Hanna Prakatsen, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Magdalena Lobnig, Austria

         

    Shooting

    Women's 25m Pistol

    Gold: Vitalina Batsarashkina, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Minjung Kim, South Korea

    Bronze: Jiaruixuan Xiao, China

         

    Swimming

    Men's 200m Backstroke

    Gold: Evgeny Rylov, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Ryan Murphy, United States

    Bronze: Luke Greenbank, Great Britain

        

    Men's 200m Individual Medley

    Gold: Shun Wang, China

    Silver: Duncan Scott, Great Britain

    Bronze: Jeremy Desplanches, Switzerland

          

    Women's 100m Freestyle

    Gold: Emma McKeon, Australia

    Silver: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong

    Bronze: Cate Campbell, Australia

          

    Women's 200m Breaststroke

    Gold: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa

    Silver: Lilly King, United States

    Bronze: Annie Lazor, United States

        

    Table Tennis

    Men's Singles

    Gold: Long Ma, China

    Silver: Zhendong Fan, China

    Bronze: Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany 

           

    Tennis

    Men's Doubles

    Gold: Croatia

    Silver: Croatia

    Bronze: New Zealand

         

    Trampoline

    Women's Competition

    Gold: Xueying Zhu, China

    Silver: Lingling Liu, China

    Bronze: Bryony Page, Great Britain

        

    Track and Field

    Men's 10,000m

    Gold: Selemon Barega, Ethiopia

    Silver: Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda

    Bronze: Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda

          

    United States Picks Up 3 More Medals In Swimming

    Ryan Murphy, Lilly King and Annie Lazor grew the list of American medal winners from the pool on Day 7.

    Murphy produced a silver in the men's 200-meter backstroke. King and Lazor were second and third in the women's 200-meter breaststroke.

    Twenty-four of the 41 medals earned by the United States have come from swimming. They are tied with Australia for the most golds in the pool with six. 

    That total could blossom over the next two days with Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky still waiting to swim finals in marquee events. 

    Once the action ends in the pool, the Americans will turn to the track and field events to pick up a bulk of their medals. 

    At the 2016 Rio Games, the United States produced 65 medals between the two sports. The swimmers earned the slightest of edges over the track athletes. 

    The men's and women's basketball teams as well as the women's soccer team could also add to the American haul in the second week of the Games. 

          

    China Catches Up To United States

    China picked up a total of nine medals on Day 7.

    The medal surge from table tennis, trampoline and badminton moved China past Japan in the race for the most gold medals. China leads Japan 19-17 in that category. 

    The lack of medals outside of swimming for the United States on Day 7 led to the Chinese moving within one medal on the overall table. 

    China swept the gold and silver medals in badminton mixed doubles, table tennis men's singles and women's trampoline. 

    Shun Wang also added to the medal haul with a gold-medal swim in the men's 200-meter individual medley.

    After one week of competition, China earned a gold medal in nine different sports with three or more coming from diving, swimming, shooting and weightlifting. 

