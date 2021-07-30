Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NBA Draft Day

0 of 6

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Judging an NBA draft—not to mention the wheeling and dealing done throughout the day itself—is a process that takes years to fairly complete.

Lucky for us, that process begins now.

It's never too soon to start evaluating how teams, prospects and stars on the move fared under the NBA's brightest spotlight.

Here to break down the biggest winners and losers of the day are B/R's Jonathan Wasserman and Andy Bailey.