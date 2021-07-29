NBA Draft Grades 2021: Full Results, Analysis and Reaction

2 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have not drafted an All-Star since they took Andre Drummond in the 2012 draft. They haven't drafted a Hall of Famer since Grant Hill in 1994.

Cade Cunningham seems destined to break the first streak and the Pistons will have legitimate hopes that the second drought comes to a halt with their first overall pick.

Cunningham has everything you'd want from a star in today's game. He has the size and positional versatility on defense to play multiple positions in a rotation and he showcased a killer instinct when it came to closing out games at Oklahoma State.

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas told ESPN he believes Cunningham is the "most complete basketball player" he can remember coming out of the draft.

The Cleveland Cavaliers should be counted among the biggest winners as well. Picking at No. 3 they were picking at the mercy of the Houston Rockets. Fortunately for them, the Rockets went with Jalen Green, opening the door for them to take Evan Mobley.

The 19-year-old big from USC figures to be a good fit. ESPN's Jonathan Givony had this to say about how he'll fit in with the Cavs immediate plans:

With his outstanding combination of mobility, perimeter skill, defensive versatility and feel for the game giving him sky-high upside to grow into as his frame fills out. He'll likely start games at power forward for the Cavs, alongside Allen while soaking up backup center minutes, which suits his slender frame best at this stage of his physical development.

The Cavs already have a pair of young guards who can score in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Taking Green would have simply replaced one of them. Mobley allows them to restructure the roster.

The Magic were also the beneficiary of the way a team drafted ahead of them. There was a sentiment among most mock drafters that the first four players taken in the draft would be some configuration of Cunningham, Green, Mobley and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs.

Instead, the Toronto Raptors surprised with their selection of Barnes, leaving the Magic to take Suggs. The Gonzaga product gives them the opportunity to develop a potential star who will have the ball in his hands every possession.

They followed that pick up by getting Franz Wagner with the eighth pick. His defensive capabilities and shooting should allow him to compete right away and give the Magic a serious shot in the arm.