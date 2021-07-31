Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 9 in Tokyo

0 of 7

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

As we roll into the second week of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, we’re seeing the changing of the guard between two of the marquee sports of the Games, swimming and track.

On Day 9, fans are treated to a taste of both. The last day of racing in the pool concludes with five medal events, including the 50-meter freestyle and the 4x100-meter medley relays for both men and women. Already with three gold medals, Caeleb Dressel could increase that total to five by the end of the day.

Back on land, Trayvon Bromell will chase gold in the 100-meter event on the track at Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

In gymnastics, the individual event finals begin, with Simone Biles still choosing once again to stay on the sidelines. We also have gold medals on the line in men’s tennis and golf as well as the new BMX freestyle competition.

With the tricky time change between North America and Japan, here's your daily reminder of what's happening, when. Day 9 events will start on Saturday evening, run through the night and wrap up Sunday morning.

Let's go! This is your guide to Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics.