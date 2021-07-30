Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 7 Highlights

1 of 10

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

It would be a substantial understatement to say that the weather conditions at Shiokaze Park early on Day 7 weren't great for beach volleyball. It was raining sheets throughout the pool-play showdown between Team USA's April Ross/Alix Klineman and Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink of the Netherlands.

Unless there's lightning in the immediate vicinity, though, the show must go on.

And, initially, it was a tough show for the “A-Team.”

Near the end of a back-and-forth first set, Alix and April were ahead 19-18 when the Dutch reeled off four of the next five points to take the opening set 22-20. It was the first set the A-Team lost at these Olympics, and when they fell behind 12-9 in the second set, it looked like they were going to lose their final match of pool play.

Out of nowhere, Ross and Klineman somehow caught fire in the rain. They won seven of the next eight points, took the second set 21-17 and cruised to a 15-5 victory in the tie-breaking third set. Netherlands was called for a couple of controversial lifts (holding the ball too long on a set attempt) and Klineman added several soul-crushing blocks in that third set.

The Americans were already going to advance to the knockout round regardless of the outcome. However, thanks to the comeback, they improved to 3-0 to win Pool B and should get a more favorable draw than they would have with a loss. We won't know what the bracket looks like until around 10 p.m. ET on Friday night, but the A-Team will definitely be a part of the puzzle.