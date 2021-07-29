Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

A week after coming to the aid of Jay White, "The Ultimate Finesser" Chris Bey teamed with the NEVER Openweight champion "Switchblade" Jay White to battle Impact Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers in a blockbuster match to kick off the show.

Bey and White frustrated the champs early but the heels seized control by working on the former, Doc Gallows delivering a 15-second delayed vertical suplex.

After several moments on the defensive, Bey created separation and made the tag to White, who rocketed through the ropes and took the fight to the opposition. An ill-advised tag back to Bey again put the antiheroes on the defense.

Eventually, Gallows and Anderson proved the ol' recipe works every time, flattening Bey with the Magic Killer for the hard-fought victory.

Result

The Good Brothers defeated White and Bey

Grade

C+

Analysis

It absolutely makes sense that the established team with a wealth of experience would beat two guys teaming for the very first time. From that perspective, this was a hit.

What felt off about it, though, was beating White in his first Impact match. We know he is this international star who was, not all that long ago, among the hottest commodities in the sport. Why not protect that guy in his first match with the company?

The real end game here is the elevation of Bey to stardom in Impact and as a member of Bullet Club. Time will tell if the company properly executes or if we are left wondering what might have been because of booking decisions like this one.