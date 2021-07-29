Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29July 30, 2021
After picking a fight with The Good Brothers a week ago, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's "Switchblade" Jay White made his Impact Wrestling debut Wednesday night, partnering with Chris Bey to battle the reigning tag team champions.
That star-studded match kicked off a show that was nonstop from the opening bell.
Headlined by a Slammiversary rematch between Chris Sabin and Moose, the show continued to develop top rivalries and stories as the company eyes Bound for Glory as its endgame this October.
Jay White and Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers
A week after coming to the aid of Jay White, "The Ultimate Finesser" Chris Bey teamed with the NEVER Openweight champion "Switchblade" Jay White to battle Impact Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers in a blockbuster match to kick off the show.
Bey and White frustrated the champs early but the heels seized control by working on the former, Doc Gallows delivering a 15-second delayed vertical suplex.
After several moments on the defensive, Bey created separation and made the tag to White, who rocketed through the ropes and took the fight to the opposition. An ill-advised tag back to Bey again put the antiheroes on the defense.
Eventually, Gallows and Anderson proved the ol' recipe works every time, flattening Bey with the Magic Killer for the hard-fought victory.
Result
The Good Brothers defeated White and Bey
Grade
C+
Analysis
It absolutely makes sense that the established team with a wealth of experience would beat two guys teaming for the very first time. From that perspective, this was a hit.
What felt off about it, though, was beating White in his first Impact match. We know he is this international star who was, not all that long ago, among the hottest commodities in the sport. Why not protect that guy in his first match with the company?
The real end game here is the elevation of Bey to stardom in Impact and as a member of Bullet Club. Time will tell if the company properly executes or if we are left wondering what might have been because of booking decisions like this one.
Taylor Wilde vs. Kaleb
The rivalry between Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood continued in intergender action this week as Wilde battled Dashwood's social media manager, Kaleb (with a 'K').
Wilde overcame an early attack by Kaleb and fended for herself as the fight spilled to the floor. She delivered a picture-perfect tornado DDT and finished her opponent with a reverse rana and German suplex for the win.
After the match, Jay White approached Chris Bey backstage and told him that, while he isn't a member of Bullet Club yet, he is a fan of redemption.
Result
Wilde defeated Kaleb
Grade
C+
Analysis
Kaleb might be the most selfless performer in all of Impact Wrestling. Whether he is playing the sidekick to Dashwood or bumping around for whichever female talent the Aussie is feuding with that week, he has proven an indispensable asset to the Impact roster.
Here, he was instrumental in reminding fans why Wilde was such a threat to dethrone Deonna Purrazzo not all that long ago. More importantly, he had a damn fun match with the former Knockouts champion.
There are flashier performers with a higher profile in today's wrestling landscape but Kaleb's team-player mentality and willingness to do whatever it takes to entertain and get the story over is one of the hallmarks of what makes this Impact Wrestling roster so special.
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Former Impact Wrestling tag team champions David Finlay and Juice Robinson partnered with Fallah Bahh and No Way to battle Rohit Raju, Shera, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in an eight-man tag team match.
The babyfaces set the tone early but the heels turned the tide in their favor on the strength of former X-Division champions Austin and Raju and their larger partners. The action broke down late and several of the competitors delivered trademark offense.
Finlay, looking to build momentum ahead of his match with Jay White at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Resurgence, dropped Raju neck-first across his knee for the emphatic victory.
After the commercial break, White and Bey attacked
Result
FinJuice, Bahh and No Way defeated Austin, Fulton, Shera and Raju
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was so much fun, a sprint of a match that was longer than it felt but managed to highlight all eight men involved appropriately. The win gives Finlay a boost ahead of his match with White and also positions FinJuice as top contenders to tag titles they hardly lost fairly to Violent By Design back at the beginning of the summer.
The post-commercial beatdown by Bey and White sets up a potential side program for FinJuice that can transcend Impact eventually, spilling over into New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
The wealth of talent, the energy brought to the match and the performances from all involved help make this one an enjoyable showdown that highlighted what is a rejuvenated tag team division.
Kenny Omega and The Elite Arrive and a Major Main Event for Next Week is Made
AEW, Impact Wrestling and AAA Grand champion Kenny Omega made his way to the ring alongside Don Callis and The Good Brothers. After taunting some fans at ringside, The Belt Collector joined his associates in the ring for a promo in which Callis referred to him as greater than Ric Flair.
Sami Callihan interrupted the proceedings and referred to the collection of talent in the ring not as the best in the world but, rather, a “bunch of bitches.” Callihan said next week, him and two partners will battle The Good Brothers and Omega in a six-man tag team match.
The heels dared Callihan to bring the fight. Almost as if on cue, “Elite Hunter” Frankie Kazarian hit the ring and attacked, joined by The Draw.
Backstage, Tommy Dreamer approached Kazarian and Callihan about the six-man tag next week. Dreamer was hesitant, creating intrigue to close the segment.
Grade
A
Analysis
The heels were at their insufferable best, taking exception to the idea of a new No. 1 contender in time for Emergence and touting Omega’s place in history as the hardest-working champion in wrestling history. The segment would have been a hit with Omega and Co. being their over-the-top best.
Throw in Callihan revisiting his rivalry with them, Kazarian returning to the company that helped make him a star and Dreamer’s logical involvement and you have a segment that hit it right out of the proverbial ballpark while simultaneously making next week’s show a must-see episode.
Violent by Design vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
Still smarting after losing the Impact Wrestling tag titles, Violent By Design’s Deaner and Rhino made their way to the ring, accompanied by a dismayed Eric Young, for a match with Rich Swann and Willie Mack.
The former champs dominated the action into and out of a commercial break, cutting former world titleholder Swann off from his partner. Swann finally tagged Mack into the match and the former X-Division champ unloaded on the much smaller Deaner.
Late in the match, Mack downed Rhino, allowing Swann to scale the ropes and deliver the 450 splash for the pinfall victory.
Result
Swann and Mack defeated Violent By Design
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match was perfectly fine and it is about time Swann had the opportunity to rebuild some momentum after dropping the world title back in April, but it is becoming abundantly clear that VBD is the biggest casualty of Omega and The Elite appearing on Impact fairly regularly.
The group, captained by Young, has the potential to be a main event attraction and looked to be heading that way when they defeated FinJuice for the tag titles. Since then, though, they have been somewhat de-emphasized as the attention and focus turned elsewhere as part of the multi-promotional feud.
How they recover and evolve moving forward bears watching because Young is still a fairly big star in Impact and Joe Doring has all of the potential to be a badass championship contender.
Chris Sabin vs. Moose
Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Eddie Edwards about his No Disqualification Match this Saturday night at Homecoming. Tommy Dreamer interrupted and asked Edwards to do him a favor: team with Kazarian and Callihan next week against Omega and The Good Brothers.
Edwards was hesitant given his lengthy, violent past with Callihan, but agreed after assurance by the Impact official.
In a rematch from Slammiversary, Moose battled Chris Sabin in this week’s main event.
Moose punished Sabin early and often, utilizing his size and strength advantage against the smaller competitor. He chopped away at the former world champion’s chest, then raked his eye. A third attempt to punish him ended with a resourceful Sabin biting his hand, then dodging another chop that ended with Moose colliding with the ring post.
Back inside the squared circle, Moose leapt to the top rope for a fallaway slam attempt but Sabin countered into a DDT for a strong near-fall as the crowd really came alive. Moose fought out of a Cradle Shock attempt, delivered Lights Out and earned the hard-fought victory to even their series at one win apiece.
After the match, Sabin delivered a crossbody and pounded away at the victor. A tope suicide to the retreating heel followed before security separated the rivals as the show went off the air.
Result
Moose defeated Sabin
Grade
B
Analysis
This was an improvement on the Slammiversary match that not only gave Moose his win back, but set the stage for a higher-profile third act.
The post-match brawl was fun and added a sense of urgency to a feud that felt thrown together from day one. Now with each man having won a match, there is almost certain to be a third act and that benefits both competitors.
Sabin was originally slated to go on a tag team run with Alex Shelley when they returned to the company a year ago. Since then, he has floated around the tag division with James Storm but is suddenly in a high-profile singles feud that could earn him consideration for a match with Kenny Omega.
Moose is always a win away from championship gold and defeating a former world champion like Sabin only helps maintain momentum.
In any other year, this would be a world title feud. With the presence of Omega, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s FinJuice and Jay White, and other performers from other promotions, it is merely a fun upper-card feud between perennial title contenders.