Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal During Women's Balance Beam at 2021 Olympics

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Simone Biles won a bronze medal in the women's gymnastics balance beam final at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The American scored a 14.000 and finished behind a pair of Chinese gymnasts in Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing who took gold and silver with scores of 14.633 and 14.233, respectively.

Biles is now a two-time Olympic medalist in the event, as she took bronze in the balance beam at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

It marked a positive end to the Olympic Games for Biles, who pulled out of the team final after falling on a vault attempt and then declined to participate in the all-around final, as well as the floor exercise, uneven bars and vault finals.

After Biles took herself out of the team event and was replaced by Jordan Chiles, USA Gymnastics released a statement, noting that Biles was dealing with a medical issue.

When addressing the media after the team event, Biles said: "It's been really stressful this Olympic Games...it's been a long week, a long Olympic process, a long year. I think we're a little too stressed out. We should be out here having fun, and that's just not the case."

When Biles subsequently pulled out of the individual all-around, USA Gymnastics announced she was doing so to focus on her mental health, and she would continue to be evaluated moving forward.

Team USA still managed to win silver in the team competition, and Biles looked on in support during the individual all-around as teammate Sunisa Lee became the fifth different American gymnast in a row to win gold in the event.

After the individual all-around, Biles wrote on Instagram that she was dealing with "the twisties" in practice, which is the act of a gymnast losing the necessary feel for their flips in the air.

After that, it was unclear if Biles would be able to participate in any of the individual events, but she decided to give it a shot on the beam.

The 2021 Summer Olympics didn't go according to plan for Biles, but with a bronze medal on the balance beam, she will leave Tokyo with two medals at these Games and seven in her Olympic career.