Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 6

The United States of America gained a clear advantage in the 2020 Summer Olympics medal table over the last two days.

The U.S. owns 38 medals after six days of competition in Tokyo. A majority of those medals have come from swimming events.

China and Japan both have one more gold than Team USA, but they are a handful behind the Americans overall going into the events on Thursday night and Friday morning.

In total, 66 nations earned a medal during the first week of competition, including small nations like Fiji and San Marino.

Olympic Overall Medal Standings

1. United States - 38 (14 gold, 14 silver, 10 bronze)

2. China - 31 (15 G, 7 S, 9 B)

3. Russian Olympic Committee - 28 (8 G, 11 S, 9 B)

4. Japan - 25 (15 G, 4 S, 6 B)

5. Australia - 20 (8 G, 2 S, 10 B)

The full medal table can be found here on Olympics.com.

Highlights

Over Half of American Medals from Swimming

The Americans produced 21 medals in the pool through the first six days of swimming events.

The individual triumphs of Caeleb Dressel in the men's 100-meter freestyle and Katie Ledecky in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle were expected, but there have also been some surprising first-place finishes.

Seventeen-year-old Alaska native Lydia Jacoby won the women's 100-meter breaststroke, and Robert Finke turned in a massive final lap to surprise the favorites in the men's 800-meter freestyle.

In addition to the six golds, the United States earned seven silver and eight bronze medals across a variety of events.

There should be plenty of strong performances to come in the pool. Dressel set the Olympic record in the 100 butterfly preliminary races and Ledecky still has the 800 free ahead on Friday.

The Americans need 12 medals in the pool to match the total that was earned at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

There are still five individual events left for men and women as well as the medley relay in both genders and the mixed medley relay.

Ryan Murphy (men's 200 backstroke), Lilly King (women's 200 breaststroke) and Michael Andrew (men's 200 individual medley) are the three Americans with the best chances to medal in the pool Thursday night.

Japan Performing Well on Home Soil

Japan is on pace to cruise past the medal count it produced five years ago in Rio after producing 25 medals in the first week of events, with 15 of them being gold.

The host nation picked up eight of its 15 golds in judo. Five men and three women have taken first place across the multiple judo disciplines.

In fact, it has a total of 10 medals in judo. That total is double the medal record of France in second place of the sport-specific medal table.

The Japanese also swept the skateboarding street competitions. Thirteen-year-old women's street champion Momiji Nishiya has been the youngest gold-medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team Japan picked up a team gold in softball over the United States and upset China to take first in the table tennis mixed doubles.

With its 25 medals, Japan already eclipsed the medal total from the 2016 host nation. Brazil produced 19 medals on home soil.