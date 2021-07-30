Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 8 in Tokyo

0 of 7

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Day 8 of the Tokyo Games is loaded with excitement, particularly for Team USA. Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky will return to the swimming pool with a chance at medals, while both the men's basketball team and a beach volleyball pair are aiming to advance in their respective competitions.

Also on the schedule are a couple of marquee track events—including the women's 100-meter final—the women's singles final in tennis and the quarterfinals in men's soccer.

Since 13 hours separate Tokyo and the Eastern Time Zone, the events will begin Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning in the United States. Replays may be available throughout the day, though we're highlighting which competitions are live and when.

This is your guide to Day 8 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.