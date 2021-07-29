NBA Draft Rumors: Latest Buzz on 2021 Lottery Trades and Potential Picks

0 of 3

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA draft is nearly upon us. The annual selection process is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While the first selection is mere hours away, there's no telling how things will unfold.

The Detroit Pistons are widely expected to take Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick. However, USC center Evan Mobley appears to also be under consideration. Even if Mobley isn't the top pick, he'll be one of the first few.

"Mobley certainly will go no later than No. 3 to Cleveland, which has been connected to him for weeks by those within the NBA," The Athletic's David Aldridge wrote.

G League prospect Jalen Green and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs are also expected to be early selections, though it's unclear exactly where they'll be taken. Trades could quickly alter the draft landscape.

What might transpire later tonight? Let's take a look a some of the latest draft buzz.