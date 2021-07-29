Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Queen of the Ring and More

1 of 3

AEW's interest in bringing CM Punk to the company began a year ago, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Furthermore, Punk has been a topic of conversation backstage, especially among those who have not previously worked with him.

Any question as to whether Punk was heading to the company was seemingly erased Wednesday night on Dynamite when Tony Schiavone announced Rampage would emanate from Chicago's United Center on August 20. A thunderous chant of "CM Punk" rained down from the stands in response.

If the camera lingering and focusing on the fans chanting his name were not enough, Darby Allin blatantly referencing the "best in the world" moniker previously used by the Straight Edge Superstar should have been. MJF subtly dropping a parallel to Punk's Pipe Bomb promo later in the show was but the icing on the proverbial cake.

AEW is not shying away from the rumors that it has signed Punk, though it is also not formally announcing it, most likely to try to preserve the surprise.

With that said, if the company does not have a signed contract from Punk or has not added him to the roster, it is only shooting itself in the foot and setting its audience up for a massive disappointment come that second episode of Rampage.

Any worry fans have of that being the case should reference said Allin promo because it doesn't get much more obvious than that regarding booking plans and the presumed debut of an iconic performer.