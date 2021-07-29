NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Top Draft-Day Buzz for 2021 NBA Draft

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Draft day has arrived in the NBA, and the early first-round picture is beginning to become clear. The Detroit Pistons own the No. 1 overall pick and appear to be closing in on a target.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, committing to Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham at No. 1 "could be imminent."

"Ownership and the front office are on the same page, while the fact that Evan Mobley—a favorite of GM Troy Weaver—has been unable to visit for a workout, might be an indication of which way things are heading in Detroit," Givony wrote.

However, Detroit does have the option of trading the top selection. According to Shams Charania of Stadium, the Houston Rockets are interested in moving up from No. 2. A deal for the top pick could happen, and it may not be the only trade to take place Thursday night.

Let's examine the latest NBA trade buzz.