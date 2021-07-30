Olympic Basketball 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds for Friday

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Games for both of the Australian national teams highlight the Olympic basketball schedule for Friday in the States.

The women will kick things off with an early morning matchup against China with a lot on the line. The men will close out the action in the late evening or really early Saturday morning depending on how you look at it.

In between, France will have an opportunity to officially sweep Group A in men's action by beating an Iran team that just had the doors blown off by Team USA.

Here's a look at the schedule and where you can catch every game live. The men's game between Australia and Germany will be re-aired on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET on the USA network.

Olympic Basketball Schedule

Friday, July 30

Women's: China vs. Australia (-5.5), 8 a.m. ET, NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com

Men's: Iran vs. France (-26), 9 p.m. NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, July 31

Men's: Italy (-7.5) vs. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m. ET, NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com

Men's: Australia (-8.5) vs. Germany, 4:20 a.m. ET, NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com

Odds vis DraftKings Sportsbook

The action starts with an important Group C game in the women's bracket. China, fresh off a dominant win over Puerto Rico will look to all but secure a quarterfinals spot with a win over the Aussies.

Yueru Li was a force for China against a hapless Puerto Rico frontcourt. She posted 21 points and 12 rebounds while going 9-of-11 from the field. The Chinese owned the glass, out-rebounding their opponent 55-30.

Australia didn't have any problems crashing the glass in its last game, but it couldn't slow down Emma Meesseman on the inside. She dominated with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in a 15-point win for Belgium.

If China wins, it will spell doom for Australia's bid to get in the quarterfinals. It'll be relying on point differential for any hope. If Australia can win as a small favorite, this group becomes really interesting with one game left for each team.

On the men's side, France has all but locked up its group by opening with a win over the United States and scoring a 20-point win over the Czech Republic. Evan Fournier has had the hot hand for the French. He has scored 49 points across two games and led the team in scoring each time out.

The size up front for Les Bleus tends to be an issue for opponents too. They have routinely gone with lineups that include both Rudy Gobert and Vincent Poirier, giving them two true centers who can defend the rim.

Nigeria's Olympic hopes are quickly fading. After scoring a surprise win over the United States in a preparatory friendly, the Tigers have fallen to 0-2 in these games. They followed up an opening loss to Australia with a tough loss to Germany.

Their only path to the quarterfinals now would have to include a dominant win over Italy. That will be tough, considering the Italians are in a dogfight themselves to qualify. They hold a 10-point lead in the scoring differential column over Germany. Both are at 1-1.

Nigeria's bigs are going to be key if it wants to beat Italy. Australian forward Joe Ingles credited their post players with being the difference in picking up a win against the common opponent.

"Our bigs won the rebounds and extra possessions that we probably wouldn't have gotten without them doing that good. A good win, against a good team," Ingles said, per FIBA.

The Boomers may be the best team in action. They'll take on Germany with an opportunity to officially win Group B by sweeping the field.

Patty Mills has been key in the team's success thus far. He's led the team in assists in both games while scoring 25 in the opener to provide Australia with a steady stream of offense.

The point guard battle between Mills and Maodo Lo should be a fun one. Lo has been a revelation for the German team. He paced the German offense with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting in a shootout against the Italians. He followed it up by dishing out nine assists against Nigeria.

He'll have to put up another huge performance if Germany is to secure a spot in the quarterfinals and stun Australia.

