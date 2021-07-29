Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 7 in Tokyo

0 of 7

David Vincent/Associated Press

One week into the action at the Tokyo Olympics, there have been so many storylines to follow and so many surprises in a Games that virtually guaranteed uncertainty.

With training regimens, qualifying events and competitions interrupted by COVID-19 over the last year, predicting winners in these Games has been as difficult a proposition as ever. And viewers in the United States may be surprised to see Team USA struggling in some events it was expected to win, such as in softball, the women's gymnastics team final and the men's basketball game against France.

Not to take anything away from the incredibly talented Olympians at every sport who deserve to be celebrated, but even a cursory glance at the schedule for Day 7 reveals that the highlight of the day is the four swimming finals.

The Americans aren't the favorites in all these specific events—the women's 200-meter breaststroke, men's 200-meter backstroke, women's 100-meter freestyle and men's 200-meter individual medley—but we've seen enough shake-ups in the swimming finals to keep things interesting.

A U.S. women's soccer team knockout-round match against the Netherlands will also prove to be appointment viewing.

Meanwhile, in rowing, the U.S. women will go for a historic achievement in the women's eight final. And the U.S. women's basketball team will look to continue an amazing winning streak.

Due to the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the East Coast of the United States, most competitions will take place overnight or in the early morning hours stateside. The following storylines belong to the events starting Thursday night in the U.S. through Friday morning.

This is your guide to Day 7 of the 2021 Olympics.