Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 5 Winners and Losers

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

In true Olympic fashion, the marquee gold medals were scattered across the planet on Day 5 of the Tokyo Games.

Japan's Daiki Hashimoto won the all-around competition in men's gymnastics. Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus beat Katie Ledecky for another gold, but the U.S. star recovered to win a later event. Great Britain won the men's 4x200 relay in the pool.

For the United States specifically, it was a roller-coaster kind of day.

Ledecky missed the podium altogether in the 200-meter freestyle but shared the 1,500-meter stage with a teammate. USA Tennis mostly struggled and women's water polo lost its unbeaten streak, but the women's 3x3 basketball team celebrated a gold.

This recap explores the biggest results—good and bad, and mostly looking at Team USA—from Day 5, starting with one of the best redemption stories in these Olympics.