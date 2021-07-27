Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 4 Early Events

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States is leading in total medal count at the Tokyo Olympics...but the Americans aren't leading the field when it comes to gold medals.

In the current medal count, Japan leads the podium with 10 gold medals, compared to the United States' nine. China is also at nine when it comes to gold medals.

But the U.S., with eight silver and eight bronze medals, leads the count overall with 25.

Of course, if you've been paying even slight attention to the Olympics, you know that Day 4 was headlined by the women's team gymnastics final, an event in which the Americans were expected to win their third consecutive gold medal.

However, most Americans woke up to shocking news that the final, which was held in primetime in Tokyo and at 6:45 a.m. ET stateside, has a new gold medalist for the first time in three Olympic cycles: the ROC. (Russian athletes are competing as the Russian Olympic Committee due to a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year that prohibited Russia’s team name as part of sanctions for its doping program.)

The U.S. earned silver, finishing more than three points behind the ROC.

The other surprising moment from the women's team gymnastics final was Great Britain, which finished sixth in qualifying, earning bronze.

The U.S. also suffered an upset in softball, falling in the gold-medal game to Japan.

Still, it wasn't all doom and gloom for Team USA Tuesday. The results of all the day's medal events are below, with further analysis about these major storylines to follow.

Tuesday's Medal Winners

Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Team Final

Gold: ROC

Silver: United States

Bronze: Great Britain



Softball

Gold: Japan (beats United States)

Bronze: Canada (beats Mexico)

Women's Canoe Slalom - Kayak

Gold: Ricarda Funk, Germany

Silver: Maialen Chourraut, Spain

Bronze: Jessica Fox, Australia

Women's Mountain Bike - Cross-Country

Gold: Jolanda Neff, Switzerland

Silver: Sina Frei, Switzerland

Bronze: Linda Indergand, Switzerland

Women's Diving - Synchronized 10-Meter Platform

Gold: China

Silver: United States

Bronze: Mexico

Equestrian - Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

Gold: Germany

Silver: United States

Bronze: Great Britain

Fencing - Women's Epée Team

Gold: Estonia (beats Republic of Korea)

Bronze: Italy (beats China)

Women's Judo

-63 kg Gold: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France

-63 kg Bronze Medal A: Maria Centracchio, Italy

-63 kg Bronze Medal B: Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, Canada

Men's Judo

-81 kg Gold: Takanori Nagase, Japan

-81 kg Bronze Medal A: Shamil Borchashvili, Austria

-81 kg Bronze Medal B: Matthias Casse, Belgium

Shooting - 10-Meter Air Pistol Mixed Team

Gold: China

Silver: ROC

Bronze: Ukraine

Shooting - 10-Meter Air Rifle Mixed Team

Gold: China

Silver: United States

Bronze: ROC

Women's Surfing

Gold: Carissa Moore, United States (beats Bianca Buitendag, South Africa)

Bronze: Amuro Tsuzuki, Japan (beats Caroline Marks, United States)

Men's Surfing

Gold: Italo Ferreira, Brazil (beats Kanoa Igarashi, Japan)

Bronze: Owen Wright, Australia (beats Gabriel Medina, Brazil)

Swimming - Men's 200-Meter Freestyle

Gold: Tom Dean, Great Britain

Silver: Duncan Scott, Great Britain

Bronze: Fernando Scheffer, Brazil

Swimming - Women's 100-Meter Backstroke

Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia

Silver: Kylie Masse, Canada

Bronze: Regan Smith, United States

Swimming - Men's 100-Meter Backstroke

Gold: Evgeny Rylov, ROC

Silver: Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC

Bronze: Ryan Murphy, United States

Women's 100-Meter Breaststroke

Gold: Lydia Jacoby, United States

Silver: Tatjana Shoenmaker, South Africa

Bronze: Lilly King, USA

Women's Taekwondo

+67 kg Gold: Milica Mandic, Serbia

+67 kg Bronze: Althea Florin, France (beats Aminata Charlene Traore, Ivory Coast); Bianca Walkden, Great Britain (beats Aleksandra Kowalczuk, Poland)

Men's Taekwondo

+80 kg Gold: Vladislav Larin, ROC (beats Dejan Georgievski, North Macedonia)

+80 kg Bronze: Kyo Don IN, Korea (beats Ivan Konrad Trajkovic, Slovenia); Hongyi Sun, China (beats Rafael Alba Castillo, Cuba)

Women's Triathlon

Gold: Flora Duffy, Bermuda

Silver: Georgia Taylor-Brown, Great Britain

Bronze: Katie Zaferes, United States

Women's Weightlifting

59k Group A Gold: Hsing-Chun Kuo, Chinese Taipei

59k Group A Silver: Polina Guryeva, Turkmenistan

59k Group A Bronze: Mikiko Andoh, Japan

59k Group A Gold: Maude Charron, Canada

59k Group A Silver: Giorgia Bordignon, Italy

59k Group A Bronze: Wen-Huei Chen, Chinese Taipei

Women's Gymnastics Upset by ROC in Team Final

Suddenly, the United States women's gymnastics team were underdogs.

Team USA superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the final after the first rotation and after she landed awkwardly following her Amanar vault, and her team moved on to the uneven bars. USA Gymnastics released a statement that Biles had withdrawn "due to a medical issue" and that she would be "assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Fellow American Jordan Chiles replaced Biles on the uneven bars and balance beam to keep the U.S. within striking distance of the ROC heading into the floor routine. However, at the end of her second pass, Chiles stumbled, and the ROC would finish more than three points higher than the U.S.

When speaking to reporters after the final, Biles tearfully cited her mental health as the reason for her withdrawal. "Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out," she said. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being."

Biles hasn't indicated whether she plans to attempt to defend her gold medal in Thursday's all-around final.

United States Falls to Japan in Gold-Medal Game

Softball hasn't been on the Olympic program in 13 years. The last time it was, the United States lost to Japan in the gold-medal game.

Unfortunately, any change the U.S. may have had to change that narrative this time around was squelched in Tuesday's game, which Japan won on home soil 2-0.

"Sometimes it’s just not your day," said veteran U.S. pitcher Cat Osterman, per USA Today. "Unfortunate, it’s not been out day twice now. If you told me this was the ending and I had to redo it, I would do it all over again because this team has heart, has fight."

Osterman, 38, pitched on the team that won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. So too did Japanese pitcher Yukiko Ueno, who helped lead Japan to a 3-1 win over the U.S. in those Games. It was a similar story this time around. In six innings, Ueno, now 39, gave up just two hits.

The United States' second pitcher, Ally Carda, gave up the first point to Japan's Yamato Fujita. In the fifth, Monica Abbott replaced Carda after a Yu Yamamoto single. Yamamoto advanced on a wild pitch before Abbott gave up an RBI single Monica Abbott replaced Carda and, after a wild pitch advancing Yamamoto, gave up an RBI single to Fujita. The U.S. would never get on the board.

"Obviously, it's a heartbreak that we’re coming home not with the gold but at the same time you look at it, you have the silver medal. How many people would give for that?" Osterman said after the game.

Softball is not on the program for the Paris 2024 Games, but it could potentially make another return at Los Angeles 2028.