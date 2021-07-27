X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 4 Early Events

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2021

    From left, United States' gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Grace Mc Callum, Sunisa Lee and Russian Olympic Committee's gymnasts Liliia Akhaimova, Viktoriia Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova and Britain's artistic gymnastics women's team, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan stand during the medal ceremony for the artistic women's team at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States is leading in total medal count at the Tokyo Olympics...but the Americans aren't leading the field when it comes to gold medals. 

    In the current medal count, Japan leads the podium with 10 gold medals, compared to the United States' nine. China is also at nine when it comes to gold medals. 

    But the U.S., with eight silver and eight bronze medals, leads the count overall with 25. 

    Of course, if you've been paying even slight attention to the Olympics, you know that Day 4 was headlined by the women's team gymnastics final, an event in which the Americans were expected to win their third consecutive gold medal. 

    However, most Americans woke up to shocking news that the final, which was held in primetime in Tokyo and at 6:45 a.m. ET stateside, has a new gold medalist for the first time in three Olympic cycles: the ROC. (Russian athletes are competing as the Russian Olympic Committee due to a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year that prohibited Russia’s team name as part of sanctions for its doping program.)

    The U.S. earned silver, finishing more than three points behind the ROC. 

    The other surprising moment from the women's team gymnastics final was Great Britain, which finished sixth in qualifying, earning bronze. 

    Video Play Button
    The U.S. also suffered an upset in softball, falling in the gold-medal game to Japan. 

    Still, it wasn't all doom and gloom for Team USA Tuesday. The results of all the day's medal events are below, with further analysis about these major storylines to follow. 

         

    Tuesday's Medal Winners

    Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Team Final

    Gold: ROC

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Great Britain 

         

    Softball

    Gold: Japan (beats United States)

    Bronze: Canada (beats Mexico)

         

    Women's Canoe Slalom - Kayak 

    Gold: Ricarda Funk, Germany 

    Silver: Maialen Chourraut, Spain

    Bronze: Jessica Fox, Australia 

         

    Women's Mountain Bike - Cross-Country 

    Gold: Jolanda Neff, Switzerland

    Silver: Sina Frei, Switzerland 

    Bronze: Linda Indergand, Switzerland 

         

    Women's Diving - Synchronized 10-Meter Platform

    Gold: China

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Mexico

         

    Equestrian - Dressage Team Grand Prix Special 

    Gold: Germany

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Great Britain

         

    Fencing - Women's Epée Team 

    Gold: Estonia (beats Republic of Korea)

    Bronze: Italy (beats China)

         

    Women's Judo

    -63 kg Gold: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France

    -63 kg Bronze Medal A: Maria Centracchio, Italy

    -63 kg Bronze Medal B: Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, Canada

         

    Men's Judo

    -81 kg Gold: Takanori Nagase, Japan

    -81 kg Bronze Medal A: Shamil Borchashvili, Austria 

    -81 kg Bronze Medal B: Matthias Casse, Belgium

         

    Shooting - 10-Meter Air Pistol Mixed Team 

    Gold: China

    Silver: ROC

    Bronze: Ukraine

         

    Shooting - 10-Meter Air Rifle Mixed Team 

    Gold: China

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: ROC

         

    Women's Surfing 

    Gold: Carissa Moore, United States (beats Bianca Buitendag, South Africa)

    Bronze: Amuro Tsuzuki, Japan (beats Caroline Marks, United States)

         

    Men's Surfing 

    Gold: Italo Ferreira, Brazil (beats Kanoa Igarashi, Japan)

    Bronze: Owen Wright, Australia (beats Gabriel Medina, Brazil)

         

    Swimming - Men's 200-Meter Freestyle

    Gold: Tom Dean, Great Britain 

    Silver: Duncan Scott, Great Britain 

    Bronze: Fernando Scheffer, Brazil 

         

    Swimming - Women's 100-Meter Backstroke

    Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia 

    Silver: Kylie Masse, Canada

    Bronze: Regan Smith, United States

         

    Swimming - Men's 100-Meter Backstroke

    Gold: Evgeny Rylov, ROC

    Silver: Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC

    Bronze: Ryan Murphy, United States 

         

    Women's 100-Meter Breaststroke 

    Gold: Lydia Jacoby, United States 

    Silver: Tatjana Shoenmaker, South Africa

    Bronze: Lilly King, USA

         

    Women's Taekwondo

    +67 kg Gold: Milica Mandic, Serbia

    +67 kg Bronze: Althea Florin, France (beats Aminata Charlene Traore, Ivory Coast); Bianca Walkden, Great Britain (beats Aleksandra Kowalczuk, Poland)

         

    Men's Taekwondo

    +80 kg Gold: Vladislav Larin, ROC (beats Dejan Georgievski, North Macedonia)

    +80 kg Bronze: Kyo Don IN, Korea (beats Ivan Konrad Trajkovic, Slovenia); Hongyi Sun, China (beats Rafael Alba Castillo, Cuba)

          

    Women's Triathlon

    Gold: Flora Duffy, Bermuda

    Silver: Georgia Taylor-Brown, Great Britain

    Bronze: Katie Zaferes, United States

         

    Women's Weightlifting

    59k Group A Gold: Hsing-Chun Kuo, Chinese Taipei

    59k Group A Silver: Polina Guryeva, Turkmenistan

    59k Group A Bronze: Mikiko Andoh, Japan

    59k Group A Gold: Maude Charron, Canada

    59k Group A Silver: Giorgia Bordignon, Italy

    59k Group A Bronze: Wen-Huei Chen, Chinese Taipei

         

    Women's Gymnastics Upset by ROC in Team Final

    Suddenly, the United States women's gymnastics team were underdogs. 

    Team USA superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the final after the first rotation and after she landed awkwardly following her Amanar vault, and her team moved on to the uneven bars. USA Gymnastics released a statement that Biles had withdrawn "due to a medical issue" and that she would be "assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

    USA Gymnastics @USAGym

    Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." Thinking of you, Simone! https://t.co/QA1GYHwWTv

    Fellow American Jordan Chiles replaced Biles on the uneven bars and balance beam to keep the U.S. within striking distance of the ROC heading into the floor routine. However, at the end of her second pass, Chiles stumbled, and the ROC would finish more than three points higher than the U.S. 

    When speaking to reporters after the final, Biles tearfully cited her mental health as the reason for her withdrawal. "Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out," she said. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being."

    Biles hasn't indicated whether she plans to attempt to defend her gold medal in Thursday's all-around final. 

         

    United States Falls to Japan in Gold-Medal Game

    Softball hasn't been on the Olympic program in 13 years. The last time it was, the United States lost to Japan in the gold-medal game. 

    Unfortunately, any change the U.S. may have had to change that narrative this time around was squelched in Tuesday's game, which Japan won on home soil 2-0. 

    "Sometimes it’s just not your day," said veteran U.S. pitcher Cat Osterman, per USA Today. "Unfortunate, it’s not been out day twice now. If you told me this was the ending and I had to redo it, I would do it all over again because this team has heart, has fight."

    Osterman, 38, pitched on the team that won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. So too did Japanese pitcher Yukiko Ueno, who helped lead Japan to a 3-1 win over the U.S. in those Games. It was a similar story this time around. In six innings, Ueno, now 39, gave up just two hits.

    The United States' second pitcher, Ally Carda, gave up the first point to Japan's Yamato Fujita. In the fifth, Monica Abbott replaced Carda after a Yu Yamamoto single. Yamamoto advanced on a wild pitch before Abbott gave up an RBI single  Monica Abbott replaced Carda and, after a wild pitch advancing Yamamoto, gave up an RBI single to Fujita. The U.S. would never get on the board. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    Pure elation as Japan wins softball gold as the host country of the #TokyoOlympics! 🇯🇵 🥇 https://t.co/tIbL36EeD6

    "Obviously, it's a heartbreak that we’re coming home not with the gold but at the same time you look at it, you have the silver medal. How many people would give for that?" Osterman said after the game. 

    Softball is not on the program for the Paris 2024 Games, but it could potentially make another return at Los Angeles 2028. 

