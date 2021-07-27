NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential 2021 Draft-Day Moves

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The 2021 NBA draft is nearly upon us. On Thursday, the league's 30 teams will gather in Brooklyn to conduct the 75th rookie draft, selecting from a talented pool of prospects.

While there is still no certainty about who the Detroit Pistons will take at No. 1—or if they'll still hold the pick on draft night—Detroit is likely to get a franchise-altering player with the selection. Fortunately for those teams picking after the Pistons, several such players are likely to be available.

While many previous drafts have been top-heavy—often with a single premier prospect and then a big drop-off—the 2021 class is perceived as both talented at the top and deep. Therefore, we could see teams willing to move down as well as up on draft night.

What sort of movement might we see on Thursday night? Let' dig into some of the latest trade buzz.