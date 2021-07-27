Katie Ledecky Fails to Medal During Women's 200M Freestyle at 2021 Olympics

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky finished fifth in the 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, ending with a time of 1:55.21.

Australia's Ariarne Titmus set an Olympic record en route to winning gold at 1:53.50. Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong finished second (1:53.92), and Canada's Penny Oleksiak took the bronze (1:54.70).

Oleksiak led after 50 meters, but Haughey was first after 100 meters and 150 meters. Titmus caught up to Haughey in the final stretch, however, en route to her second gold medal in this year's Games.

Titmus entered the 200-meter freestyle as the race favorite. She previously beat Ledecky for gold in this year's Olympics by .67 seconds in the 400-meter freestyle. The American finished second.

Ledecky may have not landed on the podium, but her resume is nothing short of phenomenal. She entered this year's Games with six Olympic medals (five gold, one silver) and 18 World Championship medals (15 gold, three silver).

The 24-year-old will have three more chances to add to that list of accomplishments in this year's Olympic Games thanks to the 800-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle competitions and 4x200-meter freestyle.

Ledecky has a quick turnaround, with the 1,500-meter final scheduled just 74 minutes after the start of the 200-meter freestyle.