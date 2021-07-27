Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 4 Winners and Losers

2 of 10

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Lydia Jacoby's gold medal was the most surprising swimming result of the night, but there was also quite a bit of history made in the other three medal events on Day 4.

The first of those events was the men's 200-meter freestyle, in which Great Britain's Tom Dean and Duncan Scott took gold and silver, respectively. It was the first time a man from Great Britain won gold in any Olympic freestyle event—individual or relay—since 1908, when Henry Taylor took gold in the 400-meter freestyle as well as the 1,500-meter freestyle. Great Britain also won the 4x200-meter freestyle relay that year before going even longer between gold medals than the Chicago Cubs went between World Series rings.

In swimming medal event No. 2 of the day, Australia's Kaylee McKeown set an Olympic record with a time of 57.47 seconds in the women's 100-meter backstroke. McKeown was a wee bit excited. (NSFW language disclaimer.) She took gold, Canada's Kylie Masse earned silver and Team USA's Regan Smith got the bronze.

After that was the men's 100-meter backstroke, in which the Russian Olympic Committee's Evgeniy Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov won gold and silver with American Ryan Murphy taking the bronze.

Team USA had won gold in both the men's 100-meter backstroke and the men's 200-meter backstroke in each of the past six Olympics, with Murphy winning both in Rio in 2016. Not only did Rylov's win snap that American backstroke streak, but it was also the first gold medal by an indoor* Russian swimmer—male or female; individual or relay—since 1996 when Alexander Popov and Denis Pankratov combined for four gold medals. It technically doesn't count as a gold for Russia because of the IOC ban, but still a noteworthy development to be sure.

*Larisa Ilchenko won gold in the 10km marathon outdoor swim in 2008.