Answering the Most Pressing Questions Ahead of 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cleveland doesn't plan on moving Jose Ramirez unless it's "overwhelmed" by an offer. Apropos of that, it wasn't surprising when Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported there "aren't active talks" right now.

Even still, the prospect of Ramirez playing elsewhere come July 31 can't be ruled out.

The 28-year-old was a top-three finisher in the American League MVP voting in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and he's now having yet another strong season marked by a .252/.342/.511 line, 20 home runs and 3.1 rWAR. After 2021, he has contract options for 2022 and 2023 that would pay out only $24 million.

That's to say Ramirez is a hugely valuable trade chip just on the surface. And because this year's market seems to have more buyers than sellers, Cleveland could perhaps cash him in for an above-market price.

The tricky part, of course, is that Cleveland isn't in need of a full-on rebuild amid a campaign that's seen it go 49-48 so far. It would presumably take an offer of both established major leaguers and top prospects to pry Ramirez loose. Even in this market, not many teams have that kind of depth to spare.

Best Guess: Ramirez stays in Cleveland long enough to become a Guardian.