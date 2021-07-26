Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Buddy Hield Trade, Kyle Lowry, More

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be back with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-22 campaign. But they may not be the only star players on the team's roster when the season tips off in October.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers are "pursuing a third stellar player who provides playmaking and shot creation" around James and Davis. It's not clear who that player will be, but there are rumors circulating about the possibilities.

Los Angeles is going to have to bring in more than one player, though, as it has only five players under contract for next season. So while the Lakers may look to acquire another top player, they will also need to fill out their roster with reserves.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers at this point in the offseason.