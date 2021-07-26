Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Buddy Hield Trade, Kyle Lowry, More

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Buddy Hield Trade, Kyle Lowry, MoreJuly 26, 2021
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be back with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-22 campaign. But they may not be the only star players on the team's roster when the season tips off in October.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers are "pursuing a third stellar player who provides playmaking and shot creation" around James and Davis. It's not clear who that player will be, but there are rumors circulating about the possibilities.
Los Angeles is going to have to bring in more than one player, though, as it has only five players under contract for next season. So while the Lakers may look to acquire another top player, they will also need to fill out their roster with reserves.
Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers at this point in the offseason.
Lakers Looking to Acquire Hield from Kings?
There are going to be some strong players on the free-agent market, but the Lakers may look to add another top player via trade instead. In fact, there's already been some buzz regarding one player Los Angeles could swing a deal for.
Charania reported that the Lakers have had discussions with the Sacramento Kings regarding guard Buddy Hield. Los Angeles would have to give up Kyle Kuzma to get it done, per Charania, who also reported that the Lakers forward has "received interest from several teams."
Kuzma has been featured in plenty of trade rumors, so it's not too surprising that the Lakers would be willing to deal him to land Hield. If Los Angeles acquired Hield, he would boost the team's backcourt, which may only return Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from last year's roster.
Hield is a five-year NBA veteran who has played 330 of his 387 career NBA games with the Kings. The 28-year-old is coming off a solid season in which he averaged 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 71 games.
Mutual Interest Between Lowry and Lakers?
After spending the past nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry may be on the move as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. One potential landing spot? The Lakers, as the 35-year-old point guard "remains interested" in joining the team, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.
It's possible the Lakers will want to sign Lowry too. Charania reported that Los Angeles is "expected to show interest" in several free-agent guards, including Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Spencer Dinwiddie. Any of the three would provide a needed boost to the Lakers backcourt.
Lowry may be 35, but he could be one of the better options for Los Angeles. He's still playing at a high level, as he averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists in 46 games last season. And he knows what it takes to win a championship, having helped lead the Raptors to the first NBA title in franchise history in 2019.
However, the Lakers won't be the only team with interest in Lowry. According to Charania, other teams that are "expected to be top suitors" include the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat.
Could Bullock Return to Los Angeles?
Reggie Bullock played only 19 games for the Lakers in 2019, but he proved to be a solid contributor, averaging 9.3 points per contest. Since then, he's spent the past two seasons with the New York Knicks. But he could be on the move this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, there are several teams interested in Bullock, including the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. But that may not be the only potential landing spot for the 30-year-old swingman.
"The source said the Lakers, whom Bullock played for in 2018-19 alongside LeBron James, also have Bullock on their list," Berman wrote.
Bullock could be a strong addition to Los Angeles' rotation. Last season, he averaged 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 65 games.