Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 3

An epic showdown between two of the best freestyle swimmers in the world. A historic gold medal for a 13-year-old skateboarder. A dominant debut for a budding NBA superstar. Day 3 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics featured plenty of memorable performances, and it also saw a shuffling of the medal standings.

Host nation Japan added three gold medals on Day 3 to push its total to eight, the most so far at these Summer Games. The United States also captured three more gold medals to get to seven, while China failed to add another gold medal on Day 3 and is stuck on six, although it remains the overall leader with 18 total medals thanks to strong showings across several sports.

Here's a look at the updated standings and some of the top highlights from Day 3.

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count After Day 3 (

Japan: 8 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze, 13 Total

United States: 7 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze, 14 Total

China: 6 Gold, 5 Silver, 7 Bronze, 18 Total

Russian Olympic Committee: 4 Gold, 5 Silver, 3 Bronze, 12 Total

Great Britain: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze, 7 Total

Republic of Korea: 3 Gold, 4 Bronze, 7 Total

Australia: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze, 6 Total

Kosovo: 2 Gold, 2 Total

Italy: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 4 Bronze, 9 Total

France: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze, 5 Total

Canada: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze, 4 Total

Day 3 Recap and Highlights

One of the most exciting competitions on Day 3 was the women's 400-meter freestyle final, which saw Australia's Ariarne Titmus edge out American Katie Ledecky for the gold medal.

Ledecky, the defending Olympic champion in this event, was ahead by nearly a full body length at the halfway point, but Titmus chased her down in the final 200 meters and won by .67 seconds. Titmus was surely thrilled by the win, but her coach, Dean Boxall, might have enjoyed it even more.

The United States would end up getting a gold medal in the pool thanks to a team effort, as the men's 4x100 meter freestyle team beat out Italy and Australia to top the podium. Team USA got a strong start thanks to Caeleb Dressel, while Zach Apple turned in a blistering 46.06-second split in the anchor leg to hold off the Italians.

The United States two other gold medals on Day 3 came courtesy of skeet shooting, with Amber English winning the women's final and Vincent Hancock the men's final.

Its perhaps fitting that one of the sports new to the Summer Games, skateboarding, saw some of the youngest athletes in any competition make the podium. 13-year-old Japanese skateboarder Momiji Nishiya won gold in the women's street final on Day 3, becoming her country's youngest ever gold-medal winner. Silver went to another 13-year-old, Rayssa Leal of Brazil, while 16-year-old Funa Nakayama, also from Japan, won the bronze.

Skateboarding has been good to the host nation so far, as Japan's Yuto Horigome won gold in the men's street final on Day 2.

Japan would just miss out on another gold medal on Day 3 in the men's gymnastics team final. The Russian Olympic Committee edged out the Japanese team by just .103 points thanks to Nikita Nagornyy's brilliant work in the floor routine, the final performance of the competition.

Clutch showings weren't limited to the finals on Day 3. In men's basketball, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had an all-time great Olympic debut, putting up 48 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six blocks to lead Slovenia past Argentina 118-100. It was the second-highest scoring total ever in men's basketball at the Olympics, per the New York Times.

In softball, the United States capped off an undefeated run in the round-robin stage with a walk-off win over Japan. Kelsey Stewart hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Americans a 2-1 victory and home-field advantage in the gold-medal game, which will be a rematch with Japan.





The United States and Japan are the only two countries to have ever won gold in Olympic softball.