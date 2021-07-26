X

    Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 3

    Nate Loop@Nate_LoopFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2021

    Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after winning the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

    An epic showdown between two of the best freestyle swimmers in the world. A historic gold medal for a 13-year-old skateboarder. A dominant debut for a budding NBA superstar. Day 3 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics featured plenty of memorable performances, and it also saw a shuffling of the medal standings.

    Host nation Japan added three gold medals on Day 3 to push its total to eight, the most so far at these Summer Games. The United States also captured three more gold medals to get to seven, while China failed to add another gold medal on Day 3 and is stuck on six, although it remains the overall leader with 18 total medals thanks to strong showings across several sports.

    Here's a look at the updated standings and some of the top highlights from Day 3.

    Tokyo Olympics Medal Count After Day 3 (

    Japan: 8 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze, 13 Total

    United States: 7 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze, 14 Total

    China: 6 Gold, 5 Silver, 7 Bronze, 18 Total

    Russian Olympic Committee: 4 Gold, 5 Silver, 3 Bronze, 12 Total

    Great Britain: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze, 7 Total

    Republic of Korea: 3 Gold, 4 Bronze, 7 Total

    Australia: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze, 6 Total

    Kosovo: 2 Gold, 2 Total

    Italy: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 4 Bronze, 9 Total

    France: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze, 5 Total

    Canada: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze, 4 Total

    Full results can be found at Olympics.com

    Day 3 Recap and Highlights

    One of the most exciting competitions on Day 3 was the women's 400-meter freestyle final, which saw Australia's Ariarne Titmus edge out American Katie Ledecky for the gold medal.

    Ledecky, the defending Olympic champion in this event, was ahead by nearly a full body length at the halfway point, but Titmus chased her down in the final 200 meters and won by .67 seconds. Titmus was surely thrilled by the win, but her coach, Dean Boxall, might have enjoyed it even more.

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    Australia's Ariarne Titmus wins the Olympic gold medal in the women's 400m free. @KatieLedecky gets the silver, earning her first Olympic medal of these #TokyoOlympics. 📺 NBC 💻 https://t.co/XznsNz3Xze 📱 NBC Sports App https://t.co/HDzi46SjJG

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    Ariarne Titmus’ coach, Dean Boxall, went absolutely wild after she held off Katie Ledecky for the 400 m gold medal. 🇦🇺 #Olympics https://t.co/8sn7QsF6Rb

    The United States would end up getting a gold medal in the pool thanks to a team effort, as the men's 4x100 meter freestyle team beat out Italy and Australia to top the podium. Team USA got a strong start thanks to Caeleb Dressel, while Zach Apple turned in a blistering 46.06-second split in the anchor leg to hold off the Italians.

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    GOLD FOR TEAM USA! @TeamUSA owns the men's 4x100m free relay to secure the GOLD 🥇 #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/CISVBhIdMZ

    The United States two other gold medals on Day 3 came courtesy of skeet shooting, with Amber English winning the women's final and Vincent Hancock the men's final.

    Its perhaps fitting that one of the sports new to the Summer Games, skateboarding, saw some of the youngest athletes in any competition make the podium. 13-year-old Japanese skateboarder Momiji Nishiya won gold in the women's street final on Day 3, becoming her country's youngest ever gold-medal winner. Silver went to another 13-year-old, Rayssa Leal of Brazil, while 16-year-old Funa Nakayama, also from Japan, won the bronze.

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan made history by becoming the first Olympic champion EVER in women's skateboarding 🥇 #TokyoOlympics | #OlympicHERstory https://t.co/R27wkYz00g

    Skateboarding has been good to the host nation so far, as Japan's Yuto Horigome won gold in the men's street final on Day 2.

    Japan would just miss out on another gold medal on Day 3 in the men's gymnastics team final. The Russian Olympic Committee edged out the Japanese team by just .103 points thanks to Nikita Nagornyy's brilliant work in the floor routine, the final performance of the competition.

    Clutch showings weren't limited to the finals on Day 3. In men's basketball, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had an all-time great Olympic debut, putting up 48 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six blocks to lead Slovenia past Argentina 118-100. It was the second-highest scoring total ever in men's basketball at the Olympics, per the New York Times.

    In softball, the United States capped off an undefeated run in the round-robin stage with a walk-off win over Japan. Kelsey Stewart hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Americans a 2-1 victory and home-field advantage in the gold-medal game, which will be a rematch with Japan. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    A walk-off for @TeamUSA! @USASoftball beats Japan 2-1! They'll play Japan again Tuesday for GOLD! #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/lXGeo01mch



    The United States and Japan are the only two countries to have ever won gold in Olympic softball.

